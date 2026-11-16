Showunmi urges Ribadu to sanction politicians threatening security

Ribadu

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Convener of The Alternative Movement, Otunba Segun Showunmi, has urged the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, to establish clear standards for political conduct and ensure that politicians whose actions threaten Nigeria’s peace and security are held accountable, irrespective of their status or political affiliation.

Showunmi made the call in an open letter to Ribadu, expressing concern over what he described as the growing toxicity of political engagement, reckless public communication and the increasing use of inflammatory rhetoric by politicians, their supporters and other influential individuals.

In the letter, titled, “An Open Letter to the National Security Adviser: On the Urgent Need to Establish Firm Boundaries for Political Conduct and Hold Those Who Threaten National Security Accountable,” he warned that Nigeria’s already precarious security situation could worsen if political actors continued to exploit sensitive national issues for partisan advantage.

The letter was also copied to President Bola Tinubu; the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Gwabin Musa (rtd.); the President’s Special Adviser on Homeland Security, Major General Adeyinka A. Famadewa (rtd.); the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Olatunji Rilwan Disu; the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Mr Oluwatosin Ajayi; and the Minister of State for Defence, Alhaji Bello Muhammad Matawalle.

Showunmi argued that political competition, personal ambition and partisan disagreements should not become additional threats to national stability.

He noted that Nigeria was already grappling with multiple security challenges requiring vigilance, effective intelligence gathering, institutional coordination and responsible leadership. He urged political actors to recognise the far-reaching consequences of their words and actions.

“There is a difference between robust political engagement and conduct that deliberately or recklessly threatens public peace. There is a difference between criticising government and deliberately inciting citizens against one another,” he stated.

He cautioned against the abuse of freedom of expression to promote hostility, circulate inflammatory narratives and undermine national cohesion.

According to him, the apparent normalisation of provocative statements, ethnic and religious insinuations, threats and inflammatory public performances had become a worrying development requiring urgent institutional attention.

“Some individuals seem to believe that because they are politicians, party loyalists, public commentators or influential supporters of powerful political interests, they can say virtually anything, mobilise others irresponsibly and walk away without consequences. That assumption must be firmly challenged,” he said.

Showunmi maintained that national security must not be sacrificed for political ambition, stressing that democratic participation did not confer the right to incite violence, threaten citizens, encourage lawlessness or create conditions capable of triggering communal tensions.

He urged the Office of the National Security Adviser to collaborate with relevant security and law-enforcement agencies to develop and publicly communicate clear standards governing political communication and conduct, particularly as political activities and competition intensify across the country.

Among the measures he proposed was the establishment of clearly defined boundaries for political communication, with politicians, political parties, spokespersons, campaign organisations and supporters expected to exercise responsibility in their public engagements.

He insisted that political platforms must not be used to promote violence, ethnic hostility, religious antagonism, intimidation or threats to public peace.

The Alternative Movement convener also called for the impartial application of the law, insisting that public office holders, former office holders, party leaders, political financiers, campaign spokespersons, social media influencers and ordinary supporters should be treated equally whenever credible evidence of criminal conduct emerges.

“There must be no sacred cows, no political exemptions and no selective enforcement,” he declared.

He advocated a coordinated rapid-response mechanism to address political misinformation and incitement. Such a mechanism, he said, should provide for the documentation of incidents, verification of information, correction of false narratives and responsible public communication.

He cautioned public institutions against amplifying unverified allegations, while urging that deliberately fabricated information intended to provoke violence should be investigated in accordance with the law.

Showunmi further called on political parties and their leadership structures to take responsibility for maintaining discipline among their members, spokespersons and supporters.

He argued that political parties should not enjoy the benefits of democratic participation while distancing themselves from misconduct committed under their banners or on their behalf.

He also urged security agencies to develop clear early-intervention protocols to enable them to respond promptly to credible threats, organised intimidation and incitement before they escalate into violence.

“Security institutions should not wait until inflammatory rhetoric has translated into violence before responding. Credible threats, organised intimidation, incitement and conduct presenting an identifiable risk to public safety should attract timely, proportionate and lawful intervention,” he stated.

He added that prevention remained preferable to crisis management, particularly given the complex security challenges confronting the country.

Emphasising the need for accountability irrespective of political influence, Showunmi insisted that no individual should be shielded from legitimate investigation or prosecution on account of political position, financial influence, personal relationships or proximity to government.

He, however, clarified that his intervention was not intended to encourage the suppression of opposition voices, silence critical opinions or criminalise legitimate political disagreements.

According to him, democracy must provide sufficient room for dissent, criticism, peaceful protests and competing political visions, while protecting the country against individuals who exploit democratic freedoms to threaten public safety and national stability.

“The government must be able to distinguish between legitimate political expression and conduct that crosses the threshold into criminality. That distinction must be made through established legal standards, credible evidence, due process and respect for fundamental rights,” he stressed.

Showunmi also argued that responsibility for national security should not be left exclusively to soldiers, police officers, intelligence personnel and other security operatives.

He maintained that political actors had an equally important responsibility to preserve the conditions necessary for democratic governance and peaceful coexistence.

“We cannot continue to behave as though national security is the exclusive responsibility of soldiers, policemen, intelligence officers and other security operatives. Political actors also have a responsibility to preserve the environment in which democracy can function. Their words matter. Their conduct matters. Their influence carries consequences,” he said.

He appealed to Ribadu to send an unequivocal message that political relevance, public office and personal influence would not confer immunity on anyone whose actions violated the law.

Warning against waiting for an avoidable national tragedy before taking decisive action, Showunmi urged relevant institutions to demonstrate their commitment to preventing security crises arising from irresponsible political conduct.

“The time has come to draw the line, establish the boundaries and enforce the law impartially,” he declared.