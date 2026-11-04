‘Show your certificates’ — Amaechi replies Oshiomhole over ‘shallow’ comment

Sekinat Osundiji

Former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, has challenged Senator Adams Oshiomhole to present his academic certificates after the former Edo State governor described him as “shallow”.

Amaechi issued the challenge during an interview on Rapid TV while responding to Oshiomhole’s recent criticism of his political positions and credibility.

Oshiomhole had described Amaechi as “shallow” and “unreliable”, accusing him of contradicting his previous positions by criticising the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu after previously supporting the party.

The former APC national chairman also questioned Amaechi’s relationship with former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, recalling that Amaechi had previously challenged Atiku’s emergence as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate.

Reacting, Amaechi said he was disappointed by Oshiomhole’s remarks, insisting that the two men were political equals who served as governors at the same time.

“He said I’m shallow, but I hold degrees in Law and Literature, Master’s degrees in both fields, and a certificate from the University of London. I also have a master’s degree from King’s College London, and I’m pursuing a master’s degree in Global Political Economy,” Amaechi said.

“Tell him to show his certificate,” he said.

The former governor also cited his academic qualifications, including a certificate from the University of London and a master’s degree from King’s College London, challenging Oshiomhole to make his own educational credentials public.

Amaechi further recalled that Oshiomhole was among the governors who elected him chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, questioning why the senator would now describe him as shallow.

He said, “He’s not my subordinate. We are equals. He was governor while I was governor. So he’s not my subordinate.”

Amaechi also linked Oshiomhole’s criticism to his role in the removal of the former Edo governor as chairman of the APC, alleging that he led the team that worked against his continued leadership of the party.

“What is paining Oshiomhole is that he was removed as chairman of the party, and I led the team that removed him as chairman of the party because he was incapable of governing the party,” he said.

Oshiomhole had also questioned Amaechi’s credibility by recalling his previous criticism of Atiku, claiming the former Rivers governor once described the primary that produced Atiku as the PDP presidential candidate as fraudulent and challenged his emergence in court.

He further alleged that Amaechi changed his position after Atiku approached him to work together.

Responding to allegations that his administration mismanaged public funds and abandoned projects in Rivers State, Amaechi said it took Oshiomhole 12 years to make such accusations.

He questioned why the allegations were not raised during or shortly after his tenure as governor.

“It took him 12 years. Nigeria has not asked questions. Twelve years to accuse me and falsely. He didn’t say it as I left office, he didn’t say it one year after, two years after, three years after,” Amaechi said.

The former governor, however, said he would not respond to Oshiomhole again, adding that he could continue making whatever allegations he wished.