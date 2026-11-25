‎–Says Tinubu confronts choices that could no longer be postponed to save the economy

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‎By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

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‎ABUJA– THE Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima has said that Nigeria cannot achieve genuine security without safeguarding the economic wellbeing and sustainable incomes of its citizens.

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‎This, he said, explains why the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has travelled across Nigeria to support small businesses through the MSME Clinics.

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‎Speaking in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, at the MSME Clinics and Artisans Beneficiary Town Hall, Senator Shettima said the administration acted on the conviction that Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are the foundation of every economy.

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‎”Whatever gains our reforms deliver in stabilising the economy, we cannot forget the hard truth that the strength of every nation rests on those who keep its people working.

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‎”Your businesses, therefore, have never been a side attraction in our economic agenda. I am honoured to return home to Borno today to account for the progress we have made,” he stated.

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‎The Vice President attributed the success of the MSME Clinics to the foresight of President Tinubu, who, according to him, understands that Nigeria cannot be secured “without securing the livelihoods of its people.”

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‎”This presidential priority accords with the culture of public welfare that my dear brother, His Excellency, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, has made the hallmark of his stewardship in Borno,” he added.

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‎Acknowledging that the Tinubu administration inherited an economy on the brink of implosion, VP Shettima said the President “had to make choices that could no longer wait.”

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‎He observed that while statistics and historical records could only explain so much, the language easily “understood by the man and woman on the street is the language of direct impact,”

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‎Noting that this is why the administration made it a duty to improve their daily lives, he said, “Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, it is one thing to read about how a programme has helped a citizen. It is another to sit before that citizen and hear what changed.

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‎”Meeting you today brings an intimacy to public service that no written report can offer. I am moved by your accounts just as much as I am strengthened by our obligation to do more.”

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‎On the significance of the town hall, the VP said it was necessary because a beneficiary’s experience is the most eloquent feedback any government can receive.

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‎He explained that beneficiaries are the ones who know what reached their workshop, what changed their working day, and what still stands in their way.

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‎VP Shettima encouraged MSME Clinic beneficiaries to speak frankly about the obstacles they face, where they currently stand, and the steps required to address these challenges.

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‎His words: “The task before our agencies is to turn those accounts into practical responses. Our institutions exist as your wishmakers.

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‎”Whether it is the Corporate Affairs Commission helping you enter the formal economy, NAFDAC and the Standards Organisation of Nigeria assisting you with the approvals and standards your products require, or SMEDAN supporting the development of your business, our pledges to you remain unshaken.

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‎”The MSME Clinics bring regulators, financiers and advisers within reach so that entrepreneurs can obtain answers in one place.”

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‎The Vice President applauded the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, and the Special Adviser to the President on Job Creation and MSMEs, Mr. Temitola Adekunle-Johnson, for the foresight behind the MSME Clinics and beneficiary town hall, noting that Adekunle-Johnson “has pursued this task with an admirable appetite for work.”

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‎He also thanked the Industrial Training Fund, the Bank of Industry, and the Nigerian Export-Import Bank for their support, while lauding Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum for making the state a partner in the initiative.

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‎For his part, Governor Zulum commended the Tinubu administration’s foresight in supporting schemes for artisans and small business owners.

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‎He pledged the support of Borno State Government for outstanding beneficiaries of various Federal Government interventions in the state, aiming to improve their productivity and contribution to the economic development of the area and beyond.

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‎In his remarks, the Minister of State for Industry, Sen. John Enoh, said the impact of the various interventions in Borno State and beyond was remarkable and a manifestation of the good work done by the administration over the past few years.

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‎He called on beneficiaries of the schemes to reciprocate through support for the administration of President Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

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‎Similarly, the Special Adviser to the President on Job Creation and MSMEs, Mr. Adekunle-Johnson, said the MSME Townhall was a stocktaking event to review the Federal Government’s work through the MSME Clinics over the years.

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‎He said thousands of small business owners across Borno and beyond had benefited from various schemes ranging from grants to equipment support, just as he added that beneficiaries assured of continued support for government programmes.

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‎For his part, The Director General of ITF, Dr Haifz Ogun, highlighted the various programmes of the agency and other partners in the MSME space, assuring of continued support for small businesses in the country.

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‎Also speaking at the event were some beneficiaries of the MSME Clinics and Artisans Scheme in Borno, who, in separate remarks, gave testimonies about the impact of the schemes on their enterprises.

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‎They thanked the Federal Government for implementing the programmes and promised to justify the confidence placed in them by creating more job opportunities within and around their communities.