….AGF, Marwa say new NDCMP will strengthen NDLEA; ECOWAS, Reps commend initiative

By Kingsley Omonobi

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has urged federal and state governments, the National Assembly, private sector operators and other stakeholders to ensure the effective implementation of the National Drug Control Master Plan (NDCMP) 2026–2030.

Shettima said the five-year plan must be implemented with urgency, discipline and accountability, stressing that drug control should remain a national priority.

The Vice-President spoke on Monday in Abuja as Special Guest of Honour at the official launch of the plan, which he commended to all institutions and stakeholders on behalf of President Bola Tinubu.

Represented by the Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Office of the Vice-President, Dr Modibbo Aliyu Umar, Shettima said Nigeria could not secure its future without protecting the people responsible for building it.

He described drug abuse and trafficking as public health concerns, security threats, development challenges and economic issues, warning that enforcement alone would not address the problem without prevention, treatment and measures to tackle illicit financial flows sustaining drug markets.

“Our response must therefore be comprehensive, coordinated and sustained,” he said.

Shettima identified the six pillars of the new plan as Supply Reduction; Drug Demand Reduction; Access to Controlled Medicines for Scientific and Medical Purposes; Alternative Development and Sustainable Livelihoods; Disruption of the Illicit Drug Economy; and Governance, Financing and Coordination.

He commended the leadership of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), under Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd.), for making Nigeria the first African country to commence an Alternative Development programme, whose pilot project is being implemented in three communities in Ondo State.

He urged state and local governments to embrace the initiative and take ownership of its implementation.

On funding, the Vice-President warned that a national policy without a credible financing framework risked becoming a mere declaration of good intentions.

He, therefore, directed that the plan’s priorities be incorporated into institutional work plans, budget proposals and implementation schedules.

He challenged stakeholders to identify immediate actions their respective institutions must take to ensure the success of the initiative, insisting that global challenges should not become an excuse for inaction.

“Five years from now, the significance of today’s launch will not be judged by the ceremony,” he said. “Let this be the moment Nigeria moves from policy to action.”

In his welcome address, NDLEA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Marwa, said the new master plan was designed to consolidate previous achievements, address identified shortcomings and respond to emerging drug-related threats.

He disclosed that the evaluation of the 2021–2025 master plan recorded 77,736 arrests, the seizure of more than 14.8 million kilogrammes of drugs and over 14,200 convictions.

He added that more than 32,400 persons benefited from treatment, counselling and rehabilitation services during the period.

However, Marwa acknowledged that the evaluation identified gaps in coordination, financing, service delivery, data management, monitoring and accountability, as well as weak institutional capacity at state and local government levels.

He said the 2026–2030 plan was developed to address the shortcomings while strengthening the integration of drug supply and demand reduction strategies.

According to him, the new framework will also target the financial and technological infrastructure sustaining illicit drug markets, including trafficking networks involved in synthetic drugs and new psychoactive substances, which increasingly exploit encrypted communications and cryptocurrency.

Marwa cited recent operations as evidence of the agency’s efforts to dismantle sophisticated trafficking networks.

He recalled the April 28, 2026, simultaneous operation conducted in collaboration with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and law enforcement partners in Switzerland, France and Greece, which led to the dismantling of a transnational criminal organisation.

He said the operation resulted in the arrest of alleged billionaire drug baron Amadi Simon in Switzerland and two female suspects, Jecinta Amara Ikechi in Anambra State and Blessing Ngozi Amadi in Delta State.

According to him, several bank accounts and cryptocurrency wallets linked to the alleged criminal network have been blocked, while the agency secured interim forfeiture orders over properties valued at billions of naira, including two hotels in Delta State and an apartment building in Mabushi, Abuja.

The NDLEA chairman also recalled the dismantling of a Nigerian-Mexican methamphetamine trafficking network and a clandestine laboratory in Ogun State, where drugs and chemicals valued at about $362.9 million were reportedly recovered.

He said four additional methamphetamine laboratories linked to Mexican nationals were subsequently uncovered in Oyo, Ebonyi and Enugu states, leading to the arrest of 10 Mexican nationals and 14 local collaborators, who are now facing criminal charges.

Describing sustainable financing as critical to the success of the new master plan, Marwa urged federal budget authorities to incorporate its priorities into annual budgets and the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework.

He also called on state and local governments to make dedicated budgetary provisions for their respective Drug Control Committees.

He invited banks, telecommunications and technology companies, agribusinesses and philanthropists to support prevention, treatment and alternative livelihood programmes.

Marwa said the NDLEA would develop a resource mobilisation framework backed by costed implementation plans, stressing that a policy priority without adequate resources remained an aspiration.

He also welcomed President Tinubu’s transmission of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Bill, 2026, to the National Assembly, where it has passed second reading.

He assured that the agency’s enforcement activities would remain guided by the rule of law, due process and respect for human rights.

The NDLEA chairman acknowledged the support of the European Union, which sponsored the 2021–2025 master plan, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) for its technical assistance, and ECOWAS for its technical and financial support towards developing the new plan in collaboration with UNODC.

In his remarks, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, described the NDLEA as the bedrock of Nigeria’s drug control architecture.

He said the new master plan would consolidate the agency’s achievements within a broader whole-of-government framework integrating law enforcement with public health, education, social development, financial investigations and community participation.

Fagbemi commended Marwa and the agency’s officers for their contributions to intelligence operations, drug interdiction, investigations, prosecutions and public enlightenment.

He also pledged the Federal Ministry of Justice’s support in facilitating the speedy determination of drug-related cases in collaboration with the judiciary, in line with the Administration of Criminal Justice Act.

The AGF said the ministry would also work towards ensuring that convictions were accompanied by the confiscation of illicit assets, while strengthening mutual legal assistance, extradition arrangements and cross-border asset recovery.

He commended the NDLEA’s practice of involving prosecutors early in investigations, saying the approach helped preserve evidence and minimise procedural errors.

Fagbemi, however, stressed the need to distinguish between drug traffickers and persons struggling with drug dependence.

“While traffickers must face the full weight of the law, those experiencing drug use disorders require evidence-based care, counselling, treatment, and community reintegration,” he said.

He described the master plan as a document that should serve as the agency’s daily operational blueprint.

The AGF also commended the NDLEA’s Alternative Development initiative, which encourages farmers to replace the cultivation of illicit drugs with legitimate cash crops and other agricultural activities.

In a goodwill message, the ECOWAS Commission, represented by its Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs, Prof. Nassirou Bako-Arifari, commended Nigeria for developing the new master plan.

He said the initiative aligned with regional commitments and represented an important contribution towards a safer, healthier and more resilient West Africa.

Bako-Arifari, however, stressed that its success would depend on sustained political commitment, adequate funding and cooperation among governments, civil society organisations, communities, the private sector and international partners.

He assured Nigeria of ECOWAS’ continued support through experience-sharing, resource mobilisation and collaboration with other member states.

Also speaking, Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Drugs and Narcotics, Abass Adigun, represented by Dominic Okafor, pledged the National Assembly’s legislative support, oversight and policy advocacy for the successful implementation of the plan.

He emphasised the need for adequate funding, accountability and effective coordination among relevant agencies, urging stakeholders to regard drug control as a shared national responsibility.

Similarly, the First Lady of Yobe State, Hajiya Hafsat Kollere Buni, assured the NDLEA of partnership and support towards implementing the master plan.

The launch, themed “Strategic Action for a Drug-Free Nation”, was attended by ministers, members of the National Assembly, diplomats, representatives of the European Union, UNODC and ECOWAS, members of the Inter-Ministerial Committee and state and local government drug control committees, traditional rulers, religious leaders, civil society organisations, private sector representatives and youth organisations.