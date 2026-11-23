VP Shettima

…NDLEA records 77,736 arrests, 14,200 convictions under outgoing plan

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA — Vice-President Kashim Shettima has charged federal and state governments, the National Assembly, private sector operators and other stakeholders to ensure the effective implementation of the National Drug Control Master Plan (NDCMP) 2026–2030.

Shettima said the five-year plan required urgency, discipline and accountability from all stakeholders, warning that drug control must remain a national priority.

He spoke on Monday at the official launch of the plan in Abuja, where he was represented by the Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Office of the Vice-President, Dr Modibbo Aliyu Umar.

The Vice-President, who commended the document to relevant institutions on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, said Nigeria could not secure its future without protecting its people from the dangers of drug abuse and trafficking.

He described the drug problem as a public health concern, security threat, development challenge and economic issue, stressing that enforcement alone could not address the situation without prevention, treatment and action against illicit financial flows sustaining drug markets.

“Our response must therefore be comprehensive, coordinated and sustained,” he said.

Shettima outlined the six pillars of the plan as supply reduction; drug demand reduction; access to controlled medicines for scientific and medical purposes; alternative development and sustainable livelihoods; disruption of the illicit drug economy; and governance, financing and coordination.

He commended the leadership of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), under Brig.-Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd.), for introducing an Alternative Development programme, which he said was the first of its kind by a drug control agency in Africa.

He noted that the programme’s pilot was already making an impact in three communities in Ondo State, urging state and local governments to support and take ownership of the initiative.

On funding, the Vice-President warned that the plan could become ineffective without a credible financing framework.

“A national plan without a credible financing pathway risks becoming a declaration of good intentions,” he said.

He directed ministries, departments and agencies to incorporate the plan’s priorities into their institutional work plans, budget proposals and implementation schedules.

Shettima also urged stakeholders to identify their respective responsibilities in ensuring the plan’s success, stressing that global complexities should not become an excuse for inaction.

“Five years from now, the significance of today’s launch will not be judged by the ceremony. Let this be the moment Nigeria moves from policy to action,” he said.

NDLEA records 77,736 arrests under outgoing plan

In his welcome address, the NDLEA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Marwa, said the new plan was designed to consolidate previous achievements, address identified weaknesses and respond to emerging threats in the drug trade.

He disclosed that the evaluation of the NDCMP 2021–2025 recorded 77,736 arrests, seizures of more than 14.8 million kilogrammes of drugs and over 14,200 convictions.

He added that more than 32,400 people benefited from treatment, counselling and rehabilitation services during the period.

Marwa, however, acknowledged gaps in coordination, financing, service delivery, data management, monitoring and accountability, as well as limited capacity at state and local government levels.

He said the new plan was developed to address the shortcomings while strengthening the integration of drug supply and demand reduction strategies.

According to him, the framework would also target the financial and technological systems sustaining illicit drug markets, including trafficking networks dealing in synthetic drugs and new psychoactive substances.

He noted that drug syndicates were increasingly exploiting encrypted communications and cryptocurrency to facilitate their operations.

Marwa cited recent operations involving international law enforcement agencies as evidence of the agency’s efforts to dismantle transnational drug networks.

He recalled a joint operation conducted on April 28, 2026, with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration and law enforcement partners in Switzerland, France and Greece, which he said dismantled a transnational criminal organisation.

According to him, the operation led to the arrest of a suspected drug trafficker, Amadi Simon, in Switzerland, and two women, Jecinta Amara Ikechi in Anambra State and Blessing Ngozi Amadi in Delta State.

He said several bank accounts and cryptocurrency wallets had been blocked, while the agency secured interim forfeiture orders over properties allegedly linked to Simon, including two hotels in Delta State and an apartment building in Mabushi, Abuja.

The NDLEA chairman also recalled the dismantling of a Nigerian-Mexican methamphetamine trafficking network and a clandestine laboratory in Ogun State, where drugs and chemicals valued at about $362.9 million were reportedly recovered.

He said four other clandestine methamphetamine laboratories linked to Mexican nationals were subsequently dismantled in Oyo, Ebonyi and Enugu states, leading to the arrest of 10 Mexicans and 14 Nigerian collaborators, who are now facing criminal charges.

Marwa described sustainable financing as one of the most important conditions for the success of the new plan.

He urged federal budget authorities to incorporate its priorities into annual budgets and the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework, while calling on state and local governments to make dedicated financial provisions for their drug control committees.

He also appealed to banks, telecommunications and technology companies, agribusinesses and philanthropists to support prevention, treatment and sustainable livelihood programmes.

The NDLEA chairman disclosed that the agency would develop a resource mobilisation framework supported by costed implementation plans.

“A policy priority without resources is merely an aspiration,” he said.

Marwa also welcomed President Tinubu’s transmission of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Bill, 2026, to the National Assembly, disclosing that the proposed legislation had passed second reading.

He assured that the agency’s enforcement activities would remain guided by the rule of law, due process and respect for human rights.

AGF, ECOWAS commend new plan

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, described the NDLEA as the bedrock of Nigeria’s national drug control architecture.

He said the new master plan would strengthen the agency’s effectiveness by integrating law enforcement with public health, education, social development, financial investigations and community participation.

Fagbemi commended Marwa and the agency’s personnel for their contributions to intelligence operations, drug interdiction, investigations, prosecutions and public awareness.

He also described the NDLEA chairman as a consistent contributor to the administration’s efforts to combat drug trafficking.

The Attorney-General said the Federal Ministry of Justice would collaborate with the judiciary to facilitate the speedy determination of drug-related cases in line with the Administration of Criminal Justice Act.

He added that the ministry would work to ensure that convictions were accompanied by the confiscation of illicit assets and strengthen mutual legal assistance, extradition and cross-border asset recovery.

Fagbemi further commended the agency’s practice of involving prosecutors early in investigations, saying the approach helped preserve evidence and prevent procedural errors.

He stressed the need to distinguish between drug traffickers and people struggling with drug dependence.

“While traffickers must face the full weight of the law, those experiencing drug use disorders require evidence-based care, counselling, treatment, and community reintegration,” he said.

He described the new master plan as a framework that should guide the daily operations of relevant institutions.

The Attorney-General also commended the NDLEA’s Alternative Development initiative, which encourages communities to replace the cultivation of illicit drugs with legitimate cash crops and other agricultural activities.

In its goodwill message, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, represented by its Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs, Prof. Nassirou Bako-Arifari, commended Nigeria for developing the new plan.

He said the framework aligned with regional commitments and represented an important contribution to a safer and healthier West Africa.

Bako-Arifari, however, stressed that its success would depend on sustained political commitment, adequate funding and cooperation among governments, civil society organisations, communities, the private sector and international partners.

He assured that ECOWAS would support Nigeria through experience-sharing, resource mobilisation and regional collaboration.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Drugs and Narcotics, Abass Adigun, represented by Dominic Okafor, pledged the National Assembly’s legislative support, oversight and policy advocacy for the implementation of the plan.

He emphasised the need for adequate funding, accountability and effective coordination among relevant agencies.

The First Lady of Yobe State, Hajiya Hafsat Kollere Buni, also assured the NDLEA of partnership and support in implementing the master plan.

The launch, themed “Strategic Action for a Drug-Free Nation”, attracted ministers, members of the National Assembly, diplomats, representatives of the European Union, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and ECOWAS, as well as traditional rulers, religious leaders, civil society groups, private sector operators and youth organisations.