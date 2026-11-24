By Adeola Badru

Vice-President Kashim Shettima and Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde have called for greater accountability, constructive criticism and a socio-political reset of Nigeria, saying the country must strengthen its democratic institutions and return to the vision of its founding fathers.

The two leaders spoke on Tuesday at the public presentation of nine books compiled from the Monday Lines column of Saturday Tribune Editor, Dr Lasisi Olagunju, held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, Oyo State.

The event brought together political leaders, academics, journalists and other dignitaries to celebrate Olagunju’s 15 years of political commentary on Nigeria’s leadership, governance, institutions and national development.

Shettima, who delivered his goodwill message virtually, urged Nigerian leaders to embrace constructive criticism, warning that governments that listen only to praise risk losing touch with the people they are elected to serve.

He said journalists and intellectuals who challenged those in authority played an important role in strengthening public institutions and deepening democratic accountability.

Congratulating Olagunju on the publication of the nine books, the Vice-President described his work as a valuable contribution to Nigerian journalism and intellectual development, adding that preserving the columns in book form would provide future generations with an important record of the country’s political history.

“There is a wisdom that says when an elder dies, a library burns. But there is a tragedy we seldom speak about. When a society refuses to listen to its writers, it allows its library to burn while its custodians are still alive,” he said.

Describing Olagunju as a journalist who understood the responsibility of the pen in awakening society’s conscience, Shettima said newspapers should serve as more than records of daily events.

According to him, “His writings remind us that the newspaper is more than a record of yesterday’s events. It is a conversation between a nation and its conscience.”

He said public office holders must resist the temptation to surround themselves with people who only agree with them, noting that criticism could sometimes provide the guidance needed to improve governance.

“A government that listens only to praise risks losing touch with the people it was elected to serve,” he said.

Shettima, however, stressed that journalists must uphold honesty, fairness and intellectual courage, just as public officials must demonstrate humility, accountability and a willingness to listen.

He added that the publication of 15 years of newspaper commentary would preserve the ideas, concerns and debates that shaped a generation.

In his remarks, Makinde called for a socio-political reset of Nigeria, arguing that the country must return to the vision of its founding fathers, who adopted federalism to accommodate its diverse nationalities.

The governor, who is the presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), said the proposed reset should promote inclusion, transparency and accountability while ensuring that governance worked for Nigerians irrespective of their ethnic, religious or gender differences.

He said he had been taking the message across the country, urging Nigerians to consider a different political direction if the existing system was not delivering the desired results.

“We came out and said, ‘Let us reset Nigeria.’ That is the message I have been carrying all over the country,” he said.

Makinde added: “If Nigeria is working for you, if you are okay with the state of things, then don’t change anything. But if it’s not, then let us take a different course. Let us reset our socio-political space.”

He expressed confidence that the proposed changes could be achieved within three to four years, adding that he had no intention of using the process for personal political gains.

According to him, Nigeria’s founding fathers recognised the country’s diversity and adopted federalism to ensure that the different nationalities could coexist within one federation.

“The Nigeria that our founding fathers envisioned when they negotiated a Federal Republic acknowledged the fact that there are so many nations inside this nation.

“That’s why they chose federalism, and that’s why our name is Federal Republic of Nigeria. So that vision is where we have to go back to, and that is the socio-political reset,” he said.

The governor said the reset must create a political system in which every Nigerian could participate meaningfully in governance and public officials remained accountable to the people.

On the 2027 elections, Makinde said he would serve only one four-year term if elected president, ruling out any ambition to seek another elective position afterwards.

He also said he would not contest another election if he lost the presidential race, although he would remain interested in politics and governance.

“Eight years, twelve years, that is it. But that does not mean I will not participate, because I set out to participate in the politics and governance issues in our country. I will not contest,” he said.

Makinde urged political parties and candidates to focus their campaigns on their records and policy proposals rather than misrepresenting the statements of their opponents.

He also cautioned against political rhetoric capable of creating unnecessary tension between states, particularly Oyo and Osun.

On political violence, the governor appealed to politicians and their supporters to avoid actions capable of causing bloodshed ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Referring to the killing of four people in Delta State, he said no political ambition justified the loss of human lives.

“With all the violence and all the challenges going on all over, please, no politician, including myself, is worth anybody killing themselves for in Nigeria,” he said.

“It’s a game. So don’t allow yourself to be used… to disrupt other people’s campaign.”

He urged young people and political supporters not to allow themselves to be used to foment violence, noting that politicians could reconcile after elections while those killed during political confrontations would never return.

Makinde also congratulated Olagunju on the nine publications, describing them as evidence of the journalist’s courage in scrutinising leadership and governance.

He identified with the author’s experience of benefiting from opportunities in Nigeria, recalling that he received free education in Oyo State between 1980 and 1985 before proceeding to the University of Lagos to study engineering without paying tuition fees.

He said he subsequently secured employment in Port Harcourt based on his professional skills, despite having no personal connections in the city.

Makinde said Olagunju similarly earned his position at the Nigerian Tribune through professional competence.

“That is the Nigeria that has happened to me,” he said.

He added: “So my prayer is that may Nigeria happen to all of us positively.”

Earlier, the chairman of the occasion, Professor Toyin Falola, described Olagunju as a journalist-turned-public intellectual whose weekly column had become an archive of Nigeria’s political and intellectual history.

Falola said Olagunju went beyond reporting political events to examine leadership, institutions, history, national achievements, contradictions and failures.

He noted that the author combined political criticism with historical analysis, drawing on Yoruba proverbs and the experiences of ordinary Nigerians to interrogate the country’s direction.

The Mother of the Day and Chairman of the Board of African Newspapers of Nigeria (ANN) Plc, publishers of the Tribune titles, Ambassador Dr Olatokunbo Awolowo-Dosunmu, described the nine books as an extraordinary harvest of intellectual labour, discipline and dedication.

She congratulated Olagunju on the achievement, saying his Monday Lines column had evolved into a running commentary on the Nigerian condition, documenting the country’s triumphs, disappointments, contradictions and aspirations.

She said the author’s incisive analysis, compelling prose and distinctive literary style had contributed significantly to public discourse, adding that the books would provide an enduring record of Nigeria’s political and social development.

In his vote of thanks, Olagunju said the decision to publish nine volumes was informed by the need to preserve 15 years of newspaper commentary and present his intellectual work as a coherent body of thought.

He explained that the books contained selected and arranged articles from the Monday Lines column, which began in October 2011.

He said publishing the columns in book form would preserve the writer’s efforts and provide historical records of what was said, when it was said and the circumstances surrounding the issues discussed.

“Gathering columns into books preserves them. Selecting and arranging them turns scattered pieces into a coherent body of thought.

“As an art, it preserves the writer’s efforts. It also gives history a record of what was said, when it was said, and how and why it was said,” he said.

Olagunju said a single volume or even two would not have been sufficient to accommodate the 15-year collection.

He expressed appreciation to Shettima for his goodwill message and recalled their relationship since they met at a book launch in Abuja.

He also thanked Makinde for his support for the Nigerian Tribune and its staff, particularly during challenging periods.

The author paid tribute to his former employers and colleagues, especially the management official who invited him to begin the Monday Lines column in October 2011.

He also acknowledged the contributions of former Osun governors Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Rauf Aregbesola and Adegboyega Oyetola, alongside other dignitaries who supported the event.

Olagunju disclosed that an anonymous supporter had purchased 100 copies of each of the nine books, amounting to 900 copies.

The event was attended by former Osun governors Oyinlola and Oyetola, former Minister of Education, Professor Tunde Adeniran; former Nigerian Ambassador to the Philippines, Dr Yemi Farounbi; and Oyo State Deputy Governor, Bayo Lawal, among other dignitaries.