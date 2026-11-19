‎–Late ex-President demonstrated leadership defined by character, not power –VP

‎–As Issoufou urges balanced assessment of Buhari’s achievements, controversies

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‎By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

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‎ABUJA — THE Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima and former President of Niger Republic, Mahamadou Issoufou, yesterday reflected on the legacy of the late former Nigerian leader, Muhammadu Buhari, describing his life and political career as an important chapter in Nigeria’s history that offers enduring lessons on leadership, character and public accountability.

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While Shettima said Buhari demonstrated that the true measure of leadership lies in personal character rather than the power and privileges of public office, Issoufou urged Nigerians to assess the former President’s legacy objectively, taking into account his achievements, decisions and controversies.

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‎The two leaders spoke at the public presentation of “Muhammadu Buhari: The Authorised Biography”, a three-volume account of the former President’s life and political career, held at the Nigerian Army Conference Centre and Suites, Abuja.

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‎The Vice President, who was represented by the Special Adviser to the President on General Duties, Office of the Vice President, Dr Aliyu Modibbo, said Buhari’s modest lifestyle, personal discipline and devotion to national service distinguished him from many political leaders.

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‎Speaking on the theme, “The Life We Leave to History”, the Vice President recalled lessons from his personal relationship with the late President, particularly his indifference to material possessions and commitment to Nigeria.

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‎”He taught me that the dignity of office depends upon the character of its occupant. He also taught me that a leader’s example continues to speak long after he is out of service,” Shettima said.

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‎He described Buhari’s Spartan lifestyle as remarkable in a political environment where public office is sometimes pursued to satisfy private interests.

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‎”His Spartan lifestyle distinguished him in a world where too many seek public office to satisfy private appetites. There was something arresting about a man who could command so much and desire so little,” he stated.

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‎Shettima noted that Buhari’s political journey, spanning military leadership and democratic governance, attracted both extraordinary public affection and strong criticism over his policies and decisions.

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‎He, however, said the former President’s enduring connection with millions of Nigerians reflected a distinctive leadership disposition that defied conventional political calculations.

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‎Beyond the tribute, the Vice President described the biography as an important contribution to historical documentation, institutional memory and public accountability.

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‎He urged serving public officials to preserve records of their decisions and explain the circumstances surrounding them, warning that failure to do so could leave future generations vulnerable to speculation and distorted accounts of national events.

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‎”The privilege of serving a nation includes the obligation of explanation. History becomes poorer whenever those who could have supplied its evidence leave it with unanswered questions,” he said.

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‎Shettima commended Buhari for authorising the biographical project during his lifetime and participating in the research, noting that his recollections, alongside interviews and documentary evidence, would enrich the historical record.

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‎In his remarks, Issoufou, who chaired the occasion, said the publication provided an opportunity to move beyond mourning and subject Buhari’s life and leadership to objective historical reflection.

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‎He described the three-volume work as a significant contribution to Nigeria’s historical record, particularly for younger generations who did not have personal encounters with the former President.

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‎”Today, in presenting these volumes, we move from mourning to historical reflection. Mourning belongs first to the family, friends and contemporaries. History belongs to everyone, including generations that never knew the man,” he said.

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‎Issoufou cautioned against presenting Buhari’s legacy in absolute terms, insisting that a fair historical assessment must accommodate both his accomplishments and shortcomings.

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‎”None of us can claim to have the final word on Muhammadu Buhari. Nor should any biography pretend to do so,” he added.

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‎Former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim, who represented former President Goodluck Jonathan, also recalled Buhari’s commitment to personal relationships, describing it as an important aspect of his character that deserved recognition.

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‎Earlier, the author, Dr Udu Yakubu, said the three-volume biography was the culmination of more than two and a half years of research, interviews and documentation.

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‎He acknowledged Buhari’s cooperation throughout the process, noting that the former President granted him access to relevant information without compromising his independence as a researcher.

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‎”He gave the work the legitimacy of access without taking away my independence of judgement. I regret that he did not live to see these works completed, but the record now carries his voice,” Yakubu said.

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‎Reviewing the first volume, “Buhari: The Phenomenon”, Ambassador Dr Chijioke Wigwe described it as an authoritative account of the former President’s life, containing some of his final substantial recorded reflections.

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‎He traced Buhari’s journey from his upbringing in Daura, Katsina State, through his military career and appointment as Federal Commissioner for Petroleum Resources to his emergence as Head of State and eventual return to farming after leaving office.

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‎Wigwe observed that Buhari’s firm and uncompromising disposition shaped his leadership and influenced the circumstances surrounding his removal from power.

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‎He said the biography offered an opportunity to examine Buhari’s character and place in Nigeria’s history without sentiment or prejudice.

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‎”History must neither flatter nor condemn blindly but must examine dispassionately the human being whose life became part of the Nigerian story,” he said.

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‎Also reviewing the second and third volumes, The Presidency and “The Reckoning”, Ambassador Professor Tijjani Muhammad-Bande identified institutional discipline, accountability and national unity as defining features of Buhari’s leadership.

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‎He recalled the former President’s insistence that public funds spent on government projects must translate into tangible results, as well as his respect for institutional procedures and the constitutional tenure of public officeholders.

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‎Muhammad-Bande further described Buhari as a committed believer in Nigeria’s unity who opposed violent attempts to undermine the country’s territorial integrity.

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‎He said Buhari recognised the constitutional right to peaceful protest but maintained a firm position against taking up arms against the Nigerian state, regarding national unity as a responsibility that transcended ethnic, religious and political divisions.

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‎The three-volume biography examines Buhari’s personal background, military career, political journey and eight-year presidency, providing a historical account of a leader whose legacy continues to attract debate across Nigeria.