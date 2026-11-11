Shettima accuses Obi of ‘clout chasing’ over Flamingos, says he went ‘out of protocol’

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has accused Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi of “clout chasing” after the former Anambra governor said he was prevented from welcoming Nigeria’s victorious U-17 women’s team, the Flamingos, at Abuja airport on Monday.

Shettima referred to the incident while campaigning for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in Akure, the Ondo State capital, on Wednesday.

Obi said he had asked to greet the players when he saw them at the airport after their return from Morocco, where they won the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup. However, the National Sports Commission(NSC) disputed aspects of his account, saying the request was not arranged in advance and that people claiming to be his protocol officers approached the team while it was being escorted to buses.

While criticizing Obi’s political approach, Shettima said seeking the presidency required grassroots and stakeholder support, and described Obi’s airport appearance as an attempt to attract attention.

“And you know, it is cheap to vie for the presidency of Nigeria, especially for those like my big friend Peter Obi, who think clout chasing like he went out of protocol to welcome our young victorious Flamingos, the female footballers and teams. You just must have grassroots and stakeholder support,” he said.

The Vice-President also challenged Obi’s record as Anambra governor, citing former governors Chris Ngige, Willie Obiano and incumbent Charles Soludo, whom he said were not supporting him.

“When the president says he ran away from erosion, believe me, he did. But then, how many of the first governors of Anambra are with him? Is Chris Ngije with him? The answer is no. Is Willie Obiano with him? The answer is no. Is my friend Charles Chukuma Soludo with him? The answer is no,” Shettima said.

Shettima then questioned Obi’s economic credentials, arguing that importing South African wine did not make someone an economic expert. He described Obi’s performance as governor as “at best mediocre” and challenged him to identify his major accomplishments during 25 years of democratic governance.

“Your Excellencies, distinguished ladies and gentlemen, the ability to import cheap South African wines doesn’t make one a guru in economics. Peter Obi, in spite of all his pretensions about the knowledge of the economy, his performance as governor of Anambra state was at best mediocre, and Peter Obi called Lagos home. So that goes to show that he is benefiting from the quality of leadership provided by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Lagos. I challenge him to come out and tell us specifically their major accomplishments in the past 25 years of democratic governance in this country,” he said.

Turning to Ondo State, Shettima said Tinubu had the backing of political figures across the state, including former governor Olusegun Mimiko, the late governor Adebayo Adefarati’s family and lawyer Olushola Oke, whom he described as a popular former opponent to incumbent governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

“And for the people of Ondo, as we are talking, there is a universal elite consensus marking the president here in Ondo. Former Governor Olusegun Mimiko, his firmly on board. The last opponent, very popular Olushola Oke SAN, is here in alignment with the president’s ambition. Even the son of late Governor of Ondo State, Adebayo Adefarati, who represents Akoko Southeast/Southwest is in alignment with the APC, which indicates that the whole family is within the same APC family. There has to any bargain, there has to be any consensus behind any progressive movement,” Shettima added.