Seyi Tinubu gets Northern youths’ backing over Gwandu title

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

A Northern youth organisation, the Northern Youth Frontiers, Northwest Zone, has commended the conferment of a traditional title on President Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi Tinubu, by the Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Iliyasu Bashar.

The group described the honour as recognition of Seyi Tinubu’s contributions to youth empowerment, community development and humanitarian activities, urging him to use the recognition as motivation to deepen his commitment to young Nigerians and national unity.

Seyi Tinubu was turbaned as Dan Zaki Gwandu, meaning “Son of the Lion of Gwandu”, at the historic Abdullahi Fodiyo Palace in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State.

In a congratulatory statement on Thursday, the Northwest Coordinator of the organisation, Saminu Turaki, said the honour reflected what he described as Tinubu’s contributions to youth empowerment, community development and humanitarian services across the country.

Turaki described the title, reportedly the first of its kind in the history of the Gwandu Emirate, as more than a ceremonial recognition, saying it underscored the importance of service, leadership and relationships that transcend ethnic and cultural boundaries.

He said the development demonstrated the enduring relationship between traditional institutions and efforts to promote national unity, noting that traditional rulers remained important custodians of Nigeria’s cultural heritage and social cohesion.

“This historic honour reflects the enduring bonds of friendship, mutual respect and national unity among Nigeria’s diverse peoples, highlighting the critical role traditional institutions play as custodians of our culture and national cohesion,” he said.

The group also expressed solidarity with Seyi Tinubu as he assumes the responsibilities associated with the traditional title, expressing confidence that he would uphold the values of courage, humility, leadership and selfless service.

“We are confident that he will embody the core values of courage, leadership, humility and selfless service associated with this esteemed title. We encourage him to let this honour further inspire his commitment to empowering young Nigerians and promoting peaceful coexistence,” Turaki said.

The organisation urged the new Dan Zaki Gwandu to use the recognition as an opportunity to expand initiatives that create opportunities for young people and promote peaceful coexistence across the country.

It also wished him wisdom, strength and divine guidance in discharging the responsibilities associated with the traditional honour and serving humanity and the nation.