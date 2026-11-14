Seyi Tinubu denies viral quote on father’s tenure

…reports alleged fabrication to police, security agencies

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, has denied a viral statement circulating on social media claiming that nothing, including God, could stop his father from completing an eight-year tenure as President.

Tinubu described the statement, which appeared on a social media poster allegedly circulated by supporters of Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, as a fabrication intended to damage his reputation and provoke public outrage against his father.

In a statement, he said he never made the comment attributed to him, describing it as an attempt at character assassination.

“Let me state categorically and unequivocally: I never made such a statement,” he said.

He disclosed that he had formally reported the alleged fabrication to the Nigeria Police Force and other relevant security agencies.

According to him, investigations are underway to identify those responsible for creating and circulating the poster, adding that he would pursue legal action against those found culpable.

Addressing the religious implications of the purported statement, Tinubu said his father’s presidency was achieved by the grace of Almighty God, stressing that only God determines the affairs of humanity.

He described the attribution as offensive to his personal faith, arguing that no individual could challenge divine authority.

The President’s son also called for an end to what he described as the politics of bitterness, misinformation, propaganda and deliberate character assassination.

He warned against the use of social media anonymity to spread false information and damage people’s reputations for political purposes.