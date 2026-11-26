By Henry Ojelu

The United Kingdom and the Mirabel Centre have renewed calls for stronger protection, sustained support and access to justice for survivors of sexual and gender-based violence in Nigeria.

The British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Mr Jonny Baxter, and founder of the Mirabel Centre, Itoro Eze-Anaba, made the call on Thursday at a special reception and panel discussion in Lagos to mark the centre’s milestone of supporting more than 10,000 survivors of sexual violence.

The event, held as part of the 2026 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, also featured the launch of the centre’s landmark publication, The Survivor Experience: A Voice That Matters.

Speaking on the theme, “A Milestone of Care, A Call for Sustained Support & Justice,” Baxter said although the achievement deserved celebration, sexual violence remained a difficult issue requiring sustained attention and commitment.

He said: “We want to celebrate 10,000 survivors, but we also want to ensure that many more people are able to access the professional support and services they need.”

The British envoy stressed the importance of placing survivors’ experiences at the centre of interventions, noting that their voices were essential to understanding the challenges they faced and improving access to support and justice.

He said the UK remained committed to ending violence against women and girls in all its forms through development partnerships, programmes and collaboration with governments and civil society organisations.

Baxter disclosed that the UK would soon host an international summit focusing on technology-facilitated gender-based violence, noting that emerging forms of abuse required new approaches, tools and solutions.

He also commended the Mirabel Centre for its pioneering work, describing it as a Nigerian organisation addressing local challenges and changing lives through its support for survivors.

Earlier, Eze-Anaba said the centre’s journey could not be told without acknowledging the contributions of the British Council, the Department for International Development and the British High Commission.

She disclosed that the British High Commission provided funding for the centre’s first three years and continued to support its work through partnerships and opportunities to advocate for survivors.

According to her, the achievement was not merely about the number of survivors supported but the quality, dignity and respect with which services were delivered.

“Today is not about public relations for the Mirabel Centre. It is about the services we provide and how those services are shared in a dignified manner for survivors,” she said.

Eze-Anaba said the centre regularly sought feedback from survivors to assess its services and identify areas requiring improvement.

She disclosed that the organisation had secured more than 100 certificates in recognition of its commitment to quality service delivery.

The founder also revealed that an independent consultant was engaged to evaluate the centre’s services, identify gaps and make recommendations for improvement.

She expressed appreciation to the centre’s partners and funders, saying their contributions had helped sustain services for survivors.

Eze-Anaba said the centre would continue to provide not just professional services but also a place of compassion and care where survivors’ voices mattered.