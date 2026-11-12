Seven UNN pharmacy graduates reportedly die during sign-out celebration

By Alumona Ukwueze

NSUKKA —-Shock and grief have enveloped the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), community following reports that seven newly graduated Pharmacy students have died during a celebration marking the completion of their studies.

The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday night at Hilltop, an off-campus residential area in Nsukka, Enugu State, where the graduates had gathered for a sign-out house party.

The students had earlier taken to social media, sharing videos and photographs of their celebrations after completing their academic programmes.

However, the joyous occasion reportedly turned tragic following claims that seven of the graduates died at a celebration party in the University community.

An eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity, described the incident as a dark day for Nsukka, alleging that the students lost their lives during an indoor party organised to celebrate their graduation.

Videos circulating on social media purportedly show the lifeless bodies of some of the victims lying in a spacious room.

The circumstances surrounding the reported deaths remain unclear, while the identities of the victims have yet to be officially established.

However, an unconfirmed report from a student of the University who equally pleaded for anonymity disclosed that medical examination revealed an overdose of hard drugs in the body system of one of the survivors.

As of the time of filing this report, neither the university management nor the Enugu State Police Command had issued an official statement on the incident.