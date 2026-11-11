Setback for C’River NDC as Deputy Governorship candidate quits, backs Otu

Archibong

…governorship candidate expresses shock

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, in Cross River State has suffered a setback ahead of the 2027 governorship election, following the withdrawal of its Deputy Governorship candidate, Mrs. Stella Charles Archibong, from the party’s ticket.

Archibong announced her exit in a statement made available to newsmen in Calabar on Wednesday, declaring support for Governor Bassey Otu’s re-election bid under the Back to South Movement.

She said her decision followed extensive consultations with elders, family members, the Christian community and political stakeholders across the state.

According to her, her responsibility to Cross River was greater than her personal political ambition, hence her resolve to align with the political direction of the Otu administration.

“My responsibility to Cross River State is bigger than my individual ambition,” she declared.

Archibong also expressed appreciation to the NDC State Chairman, Mr. Goddy Akpama, the party’s governorship candidate, Mr. John Odey, and the national leadership for the opportunity to serve on the party’s platform.

She apologised to supporters who might feel disappointed by her decision, and thanked them for their support and confidence throughout her political engagement.

Reacting, Odey described her withdrawal as surprising, but urged party members and supporters to remain calm and demonstrate maturity.

In a statement, he said the development required calmness, mutual respect and responsible leadership.

“This development has come as a surprise. I believe that moments such as this call for calm, maturity, mutual respect, and responsible leadership,” he said.

Odey said he held Archibong in high regard and respected her contributions and commitment to the aspirations of Cross River.

He disclosed that consultations were ongoing with party leaders, stakeholders and concerned individuals to understand the circumstances surrounding her withdrawal and determine the appropriate next steps.

The NDC candidate, however, assured supporters that the party remained committed to building a prosperous, inclusive and economically productive state.