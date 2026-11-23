Senegal and Morocco players clash during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) final football match between Senegal and Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on January 18, 2026. (Photo by Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP)

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) announced that a verdict on Senegal’s appeal of the decision to strip them of the Africa Cup of Nations title in favour of Morocco will come on Tuesday.

CAS’s ruling comes after a hearing of the case, over a chaotic AFCON final in January, which took place behind closed doors at its headquarters in Lausanne on October 8.

“The parties have been notified that the CAS decision will be rendered Tuesday 24 November 2026 in the course of the afternoon (GMT),” CAS said in a short statement on Monday.

At the January 18 final in Rabat, Senegal won 1-0 thanks to Pape Gueye’s extra-time goal, but the occasion was marred near the end of normal time when many Senegal players walked off the pitch in protest at the decision to award Morocco a penalty with the match still goalless.

Some Senegalese supporters also attempted a pitch invasion, and the game was held up for almost 20 minutes before the Senegal players returned.

In March, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) overturned that result, awarding Morocco a 3-0 victory, and the title.

In response, the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) denounced the ruling as the “most blatant administrative robbery in the history of our sport”.

The Senegal team even paraded the trophy to their supporters in Paris at the end of March.