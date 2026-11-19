The Senate’s latest intervention over Nigeria’s troubled telecommunications services is welcome, but Nigerians have heard this music before. On 11th November, 2026, lawmakers directed their Communications Committee, chaired by Senator Aliyu Ikra Bilbis, to engage the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and operators MTN, Airtel, Globacom and T2 over dropped calls, failed connections, interrupted conversations and deductions for unauthorised subscriptions.

The motion was sponsored by Senate Chief Whip Tahir Monguno, presented by Deputy Majority Leader Lola Ashiru and supported by Ned Nwoko. The committee has four weeks to establish subscribers’ losses and recommend action. Senate President Godswill Akpabio warned that unsatisfactory explanations could trigger a Committee of the Whole and summonses to the Minister, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) leadership and operators.

The complaints are familiar. Calls fail to connect, terminate abruptly or become inaudible, yet airtime is deducted. Customers redial and pay again. Subscribers also complain of data bundles disappearing rapidly, unexplained balance depletion, unsolicited “value-added” subscriptions and caller tunes activated and billed without consent, as well as charges they cannot trace. Streaming, background applications and automatic updates can legitimately consume data; that makes itemised usage records essential. The Senate must distinguish genuine network-related losses from legitimate consumption and unauthorised billing.

This is hardly the first legislative alarm. The Senate acted on dropped calls and deductions in 2017 and 2019. The House adopted a similar resolution in December 2023 over poor voice quality, wrong-number connections and zero-voice charges. In October 2026, a House ad hoc committee summoned operators’ chief executives over deteriorating services. After operators failed to appear and their industry association sought to represent them, the committee renewed its demand and warned of possible arrest warrants. The present inquiry is at least the fifth major parliamentary intervention in this recurring dispute.

The NCC is no spectator. Under the Nigerian Communications Act, it licenses and regulates operators, sets service standards, monitors performance, protects consumers and imposes sanctions. It has quality benchmarks and an automatic airtime compensation framework for qualifying service failures. Yet complaints persist. The regulator must explain its enforcement, refunds and compensation record, not merely recite regulations.

This time, lawmakers must publish hearing evidence, demand independent audits of call-detail and billing records, require chief executives to attend, set deadlines for refunds and measurable improvements, and report publicly on compliance. Repeated breaches should attract penalties that outweigh commercial gains, including licence sanctions. The committee must return with verified losses and enforceable remedies.

Citizens should document deductions, retain transaction alerts, complain to operators and escalate unresolved cases to the NCC. They can petition the National Assembly, organise collective complaints and seek legal redress through class actions.

Government must protect consumers; where it fails, citizens must insist publicly and lawfully on accountability. Telecommunications are essential infrastructure. It is not a licence for sloppy services and criminal exploitation of consumers.