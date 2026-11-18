Senate

The Senate has urged the Federal Government to expedite action on the implementation of the recommendations of its investigative committee on the death of 37 young artisanal miners in the custody of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Niger Command.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the resolution followed the consideration of a motion sponsored by Sen. Sani Musa (APC-Niger East) over the death of the miners on Sept. 17 in Minna, Niger.

The senate called for appropriate sanctions against the officers found culpable and institutional reforms within NSCDC to prevent a recurrence of the incident.

It also resolved to constitute a delegation to pay a condolence visit to the bereaved families.

The lawmakers further directed the Committees on Interior, Solid Minerals, Human Rights, Police Affairs and Judiciary to monitor implementation of the investigative committee’s recommendations and report progress to the senate.

Presenting the motion, Musa said the deceased were arrested during operations against suspected illegal mining activities but subsequently died under circumstances that raised concerns about their conditions of detention and protection of fundamental human rights.

He said that the federal government had established a 10-member independent investigative committee, chaired by Mr Jonathan Kure, to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths, determine responsibility and recommend appropriate measures.

Musa noted that the committee had submitted its report, identifying lapses and recommending sanctions, institutional reforms and financial compensation for the families of the deceased.

Seconding the motion, Sen. Ned Nwoko (APC-Delta North) described the incident as a national tragedy but called for an objective examination of the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

“It is a national tragedy when so many young lives are lost under circumstances such as the ones we are discussing,” Nwoko said.

He, however, observed that similar incidents involving young people allegedly engaged in illegal activities occurred in oil-producing communities in the South-South.

“I believe we should apply the same standards when dealing with issues of this nature. A human life is a human life, irrespective of where the incident occurs,” he said.

Responding, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, said the motion was necessary to bring the incident to national attention and commended the federal government for establishing an investigative panel.

Akpabio said the senate should not prejudge the outcome of the investigation but must recognise the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

“Under Nigerian law, every person is presumed innocent until proven guilty,” he said.

The senate president added that the deceased had not been given the opportunity to defend themselves before a competent court.

“They are Nigerians who were not given the opportunity to defend themselves. They died under tragic and questionable circumstances, and an investigation is ongoing,” he said.

NAN reports that the senate subsequently adopted the five prayers of the motion, including observing a minute silence in honour of the deceased. (NAN)