*Asks govs to stop denying opposition parties access to public facilities, hotels *It’s shameful to see gov’ship, NASS candidates surrounded by thugs — Senator Kawu

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — DISTURBED by recurring cases of political thuggery and violence across the country, the Senate has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to disqualify any candidate whose supporters were found to have instigated or participated in acts of electoral violence, irrespective of party affiliation.

It said this was in accordance with the provisions of the 2026 Electoral Act and an established conviction by the court.

The Senate also condemned in very strong terms escalation in the frequency and spread of political violence across the country, characterised by what it described as attacks on political leaders, supporters and political gatherings, with grave implications for national security, democratic participation and the peaceful conduct of the 2027 general elections.

It equally asked governors to stop denying opposition parties access to public facilities, hotels and stadiums under their control for political activities, and urged all the relevant security agencies to conduct impartial and transparent investigations into reported incidents of political violence in Abuja, Edo, Delta and Sokoto states, as well as other affected areas.

Resolutions of the Senate yesterday were sequel to a motion sponsored by Senator Abdul Ningi, Bauchi Central, on the urgent need to check the rising incidence of violence, intolerance and attacks on political leaders and their supporters in the country.

Ningi’s motion came against the backdrop of recent attacks on political figures, including the incident involving President Bola Tinubu at a mosque in Abuja last Friday.

In a robust debate, the lawmakers asked security agencies to investigate reported incidents in four states (Abuja, Edo, Delta and Sokoto states), identify the perpetrators and their sponsors and ensure prosecution.

It urged the Federal Government to direct the Inspector-General of Police and other relevant security agencies to strengthen security arrangements for political leaders, candidates, supporters and political gatherings nationwide, and establish effective early-warning and rapid-response mechanisms to prevent political violence, ahead of the 2027 elections.

The Senate also mandated its Committees on National Security and Intelligence; Police Affairs; and Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to engage relevant institutions and report back within a week on measures to prevent political violence and safeguard the 2027 general elections.

Following an additional prayer by Senator Sampson Ekong, Akwa Ibom South, the Senate resolved that the Ministry of Information and the National Orientation Agency, NOA, should intensify public enlightenment campaigns against political violence.

Ekong, who argued that legal provisions alone would not sufficiently address the problem without sustained public awareness and education, said the proposed campaign should discourage the growing culture of political violence and help prevent young people from being recruited or influenced to engage in violent activities.

Asserting the need to guarantee a level playing field for all political parties, the Upper Chamber warned that restrictions on opposition activities could heighten political intolerance and trigger avoidable conflicts.

Speaking during discussions on the motion, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, said: ‘Any candidate or supporter caught instigating violence, then INEC has a right to disqualify.

‘’We should call the attention of INEC to the 2026 Electoral Act. No matter the political party, such a candidate should immediately be disqualified. They are embedded in the 2026 Electoral Act and require strong implementation.’’

He urged the electoral commission to enforce the provisions of the 2026 Electoral Act, which they reminded provided for sanctions against electoral violence, underscoring the need for strict implementation, ahead of the elections.

Akpabio said: “Let us refer to the Electoral Act 2026. If you examine Sections 121 to 128, you will see that electoral offences and violence are clearly spelt out. These include intimidation, snatching of BVAS machines, ballot boxes and other electoral materials.

“We recommended penalties, ranging from 12 months to five years’ imprisonment, with no option of a fine for aggravated offences, such as stoning, beating with sticks or using other dangerous objects. That was what we recommended.

“Furthermore, under Section 92, we provided that INEC could suspend elections in areas where violence is reported and reschedule such elections within 24 hours.

“We also provided for the Electoral Offences Commission Bill 2025, which was passed alongside the Electoral Act, to establish a dedicated mechanism for addressing electoral offences, including vote-buying, electoral violence and attacks on INEC officials.

“We made provisions to protect INEC personnel and other individuals involved in the electoral process. The fact that we have enacted the law means the responsibility now rests with the executive to implement it. The provisions are very clear.”

Lawmakers expressed concern over the growing tension in the political space and called on the Federal Government to direct the Inspector-General of Police and other security agencies to strengthen security arrangements for political leaders, candidates, supporters and political gatherings across the country.

Earlier in his presentation, Senator Ningi said, “The Senate, disturbed by the alarming escalation in the frequency and spread of political violence across the country, characterised by attacks on political leaders, supporters and political gatherings, with grave implications for national security, democratic participation and the peaceful conduct of the 2027 general elections;

“Notes with grave concern the reported attack on the motorcade of President Bola Tinubu on Friday, November 13, 2026, shortly after he observed Jumu’ah prayers at the Shehu Shagari Central Mosque, Garki, Abuja, when the departing convoy was reportedly attacked with stones and other dangerous objects, resulting in damage to vehicles and injuries to security operatives;

“The senate recalls the reported attack on Mr. Peter Obi and other political stakeholders during a political gathering in Benue, Edo states; the violent disruption of a political procession involving supporters of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, and the Obidient Movement in Asaba, Delta State, on November 7, 2026, which reportedly resulted in one death and five injuries.

‘’The reported attack on the convoy of African Democratic Congress, ADC, presidential candidate, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar in Sokoto State

“Observes that these incidents reflect a disturbing pattern of political intolerance, intimidation and violence capable of undermining public confidence in the electoral process and discouraging citizens from exercising their democratic rights.”

In his contribution, Senator Binos Yaro, Adamawa South, moved an additional prayer urging state governors to ensure that rival political parties and candidates were not denied access to public facilities, including public arenas and hotels controlled by state governments.

According to him, such restrictions can undermine the principle of a level playing field for political parties and create unnecessary conflicts.

On his part, Senator Ali Ndume, Borno South, said: “I had tried to reach out to Senator Ningi after observing these incidents over the last two weeks. Fortunately, the motion has now been presented, and I commend you, Mr President, for recognising its urgency and allowing the Senate to consider it immediately.

‘’The mover of the motion has already enumerated the necessary steps the Senate needs to take. We must stand firmly against every form of violence, as you rightly stated last week. What happened to the President was not an embarrassment to him alone; it was an embarrassment to Nigerians.

“In my religion, the Quran clearly states that God gives power to whoever He chooses. Therefore, what are the youths saying? Are they suggesting that God’s choice of our President is wrong?

‘’Secondly, this is our President. There are several legitimate ways to express anger or stage protests, but what happened to the President last Friday at a mosque was unacceptable. We must also acknowledge that the President is a true democrat.

‘’If he had a military mentality, the 88 people arrested that day might not have been treated with the magnanimity they received. Within 24 hours of their arrest, the President directed that they be released unconditionally. That demonstrated statesmanship.

‘’However, what is happening is like a fire that, if not completely extinguished, could spread and become uncontrollable. God forbid that situations similar to what we have witnessed in France, Germany, Finland, the Netherlands and Kenya should happen in Nigeria.

“As members of the National Assembly, we must recognise that we, too, could become victims of political violence. If the President, despite the security protection provided for him, could experience such an incident, then nobody is completely safe.

“In addition to the prayers already proposed, I suggest that during the campaign period, the police and armed forces should prohibit the carrying of anything that could be considered a weapon. What candidates and their supporters should carry to campaign grounds are posters and other legitimate campaign materials, not sticks, knives or other dangerous objects.

“Anybody caught carrying knives, sticks or other harmful objects during campaigns should be arrested immediately.

‘’Furthermore, we should establish mobile courts to accompany campaign activities. Wherever campaigns are taking place, a magistrate should be available to ensure that anybody arrested for carrying dangerous weapons or engaging in violence is promptly prosecuted.

‘’Where sufficient evidence exists, offenders should be convicted in accordance with the law. This arrangement should apply to all political parties, including the APC. I believe this would go a long way in preventing political violence during the campaigns. Politics should have nothing to do with violence.

“Finally, there is a slogan being introduced into our political campaigns which I consider militant and should be discouraged. I have seen the President’s picture displayed alongside the slogan, ‘Tinubu Must Go.’ The APC has also introduced its own version, while other political parties have slogans such as ‘Atiku Must Go’ and ‘Obi Must Go.’ If everybody must go, who will govern the country?’’

In his contribution, Senator Sumaila Kawu, Kano South, said: “I also commend our leader, Senator Ali Ndume, for his courage and nationalistic approach to this important issue. I listened attentively to his contributions and support his recommendations, particularly the proposal to establish special courts to prosecute people found carrying dangerous weapons during political campaigns. ‘’However, let us ask ourselves some important questions. Are we not the same people who enacted the Electoral Act? Are we not responsible for the laws governing our electoral process?

“ It is a shame to see candidates contesting for the Senate, House of Representatives or governorship surrounded by supporters carrying dangerous weapons. Where are we going as lawmakers when we appear to encourage conduct that violates the laws we enacted?

“We must be honest with ourselves. How many of our supporters and young people follow us to political activities carrying weapons?”