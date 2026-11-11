Senate summons NCC, MTN, others over dropped calls, airtime deductions

Senate

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

The Senate has summoned the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, and telecommunications operators, including MTN, Airtel, Globacom and T2, over persistent dropped calls, failed connections and unexplained airtime deductions suffered by subscribers.

The NCC and telecommunication operators are expected to appear before Senator Aliyu Ikra Bilbis, Zamfara Central-led Senate Committee on Communications.

The Committee was mandated to invite the Nigerian Communications Commission and telecommunications operators to investigate complaints of airtime deductions for failed calls, dropped calls, prematurely terminated conversations and inflated charges.

The committee is also expected to establish the financial losses suffered by subscribers and report back to the Senate within four weeks, with recommendations for further legislative and regulatory action.

The resolution of the Senate on Wednesday was a sequel to a motion titled “Need to curb unjustified deductions from subscribers’ airtime resulting from substandard telecommunications services through robust consumer protection.”

The motion was sponsored by the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Mohammed Tahir Monguno, APC, Borno North.

Senator Ned Nwoko, APC, Delta North, who seconded the motion, described the proposal as a straightforward consumer-protection intervention, insisting that the problem affects virtually every Nigerian who relies on telecommunications services.

He lamented the contrast between the quality of telephone services in Nigeria and the seamless connectivity experienced in other countries.

Presenting the motion on behalf of Monguno, the Deputy Majority Leader, Senator Lola Ashiru, APC, Kwara South, expressed concerns over consumers being charged for calls that were never successfully completed, with lawmakers demanding accountability, refunds and improved quality of service across the telecommunications industry.

According to the Senate, for millions of Nigerians, making a telephone call has increasingly become an expensive gamble, just as poor network connectivity, dropped calls, interrupted conversations and failed connections have become recurring complaints among subscribers, many of whom lose airtime even when calls are not successfully completed.

Senators warned that Nigerians should not be made to pay for telecommunications services that have not been effectively delivered.

They noted that subscribers are frequently compelled to redial numbers several times before establishing a connection, resulting in additional airtime deductions and financial losses, particularly for low-income earners, traders, students and small business owners.

The Senate argued that while network challenges may sometimes be unavoidable, consumers should not bear the financial consequences of service failures beyond their control.

Following deliberations, lawmakers adopted the sixth prayer of the motion, which effectively consolidates the proposed interventions contained in the earlier five prayers.

In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, said the investigation must go beyond routine engagements, insisting that the NCC, the supervising minister and telecommunications operators must provide explanations for the persistent complaints.

Akpabio warned that if the explanations and proposed interventions fail to address the concerns, the Senate could escalate the matter to a Committee of the Whole for further legislative action.

For the Senate, the issue is no longer just about poor network reception but about consumer rights, corporate accountability and the protection of Nigerians from paying for services they never received.

Details later…