Senate

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Senate has passed two bills seeking to provide a framework for research funding and expand postgraduate medical education in Nigeria.

The bills are the National Research and Innovation Development Fund Establishment Bill, 2026, and the National Postgraduate Medical College Act Amendment Bill, 2026.

Both bills were passed on Wednesday after consideration of their provisions, clause by clause, at the Committee of the Whole and subsequent third reading.

Their passage followed the presentation and consideration of reports by the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFund, chaired by Senator Mohammed Dandutse (APC, Katsina South).

Presenting the reports, Dandutse said the National Research and Innovation Development Fund Establishment Bill sought to establish a sustainable funding mechanism for research, development and innovation across the country.

He said the proposed legislation also provided for the establishment of the National Council on Research and Innovation, which would provide strategic direction, policy oversight and supervision for Nigeria’s research agenda.

According to him, the proposed fund would support research institutions and provide a dedicated funding framework for addressing the country’s development challenges.

He added that the fund and the council would work together to strengthen Nigeria’s research, scientific, technological and innovation capabilities.

On the National Postgraduate Medical College Act Amendment Bill, Dandutse said the proposed amendment sought to expand the academic and institutional functions of the college.

He explained that the amendment would empower the college to establish academic programmes and award Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degrees in specialised medical disciplines.

The areas include clinical medicine, dentistry, basic medical sciences, pharmacology and other related fields.

Dandutse further explained that the amendment would empower the college’s Senate to develop, administer and supervise the proposed doctoral programmes.

He said the programmes would be subject to accreditation and regulation by the National Universities Commission (NUC) to ensure compliance with prescribed academic standards.

According to him, the proposed changes are intended to provide a framework for advanced medical education, clinical research and specialised medical training in the country.