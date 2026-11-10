Senate donates N100m to Nigeria’s U-17 women’s team, Flamingos

The Senate has announced a donation of N100 million to Nigeria’s Under-17 women’s national football team, the Flamingos, following their historic victory at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Rabat, Morocco.

The Senate President announced the donation during plenary on Tuesday while presiding over a motion moved by Sen. Abdul Ningi (ADC-Bauchi Central) on the need to congratulate the victorious girls on their achievement.

Ningi described the victory as historic, noting that the young players had achieved what several other Nigerian national teams had struggled to accomplish.

He said the team’s triumph was particularly remarkable, given the limited expectations that surrounded the players before the competition.

The senator expressed concern that the achievement had not received adequate publicity and national recognition, adding that the players deserved to be celebrated for bringing honour to Nigeria and Africa.

He also expressed concern that the team did not receive sufficient official recognition upon its arrival in the country.

Seconding the motion, Sen. Adams Oshiomhole (APC-Edo North) commended the team for defeating Japan in the final, describing the victory as evidence of the potential and determination of Nigerian youths.

Oshiomhole urged Nigerians to appreciate the country’s achievements rather than constantly focusing on its challenges.

He also appealed to the Senate leadership to make a donation to the team to support the players’ educational needs alongside their sporting careers.

The senate thereafter adopted Ningi’s prayers, congratulating President Bola Tinubu for his support for sports development, Nigerians on the historic victory, and the leadership of the National Sports Commission, particularly its Chairman, Shehu Dikko.

It also urged the federal government to provide adequate compensation and rewards for the players in recognition of their achievement.

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, in his remarks, said the victory was a significant achievement for Nigeria and Africa, particularly as the Flamingos defeated football nations, including Brazil and Japan.

Akpabio urged the federal government to adequately reward the players and called on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to sustain the team and continue developing the players for future competitions.

The senate president also appealed to wealthy and sports-loving Nigerians to support the players and encourage other young people to participate in sports.

He noted that the N100 million donation by the National Assembly was intended to recognise the players’ achievement and encourage them to continue bringing honour to the country.

“I want to commend the Flamingos, the Under-17 youth team of Nigeria, for defeating major countries such as Brazil and Japan to win the Under-17 World Cup for Africa for the first time and for Nigeria.

“We also urged, and we pray that the federal government will recognise these children accordingly and give them adequate rewards.

“The Nigerian Football Federation, under its leadership, should see the need to keep these children together and develop them further,” Akpabio said.

He congratulated the players, the Senate Committee on Sports and all Nigerians on the historic victory. (NAN)