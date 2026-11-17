Senate

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Senate has confirmed the appointments of six Executive Directors of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

The confirmation followed the consideration and adoption of a report by the Senate Committees on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) and Petroleum Resources (Gas), presented by Senator Suleiman Kawu (Kano South), on Tuesday.

Those confirmed for reappointment are Abiodun Adeniji, Executive Director, Finance and Accounts; Ogbugo Ukoha, Executive Director, Distribution Systems, Storage and Retailing Infrastructure; and Dr Mustapha Lamorde, Executive Director, Health, Safety, Environment and Community.

The three nominees approved for new appointments are Mobolaji Musa, Executive Director, Hydrocarbon Processing Plants, Installation and Partnership; Ogechukwu Modie, Executive Director, Economic Regulation and Strategic Planning; and Said Abutalib, Executive Director, Corporate Services and Administration.

The confirmation followed a request by President Bola Tinubu to the Senate to screen and confirm the appointments of the executive directors and the Secretary of the NMDPRA Board.

Tinubu’s request was conveyed in a letter addressed to Senate President Godswill Akpabio and read during plenary last week.

In the letter, the President said the appointments were made pursuant to Section 41, subsections (2) and (3) of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021.

He urged the Senate to consider and confirm the nominees expeditiously.

Akpabio subsequently referred the request to the Senate Committees on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) and Petroleum Resources (Gas) for legislative consideration and directed them to report back to plenary within one week.