Senate

…Also approves N10.79trn external loan to finance 2026 budget deficit

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – The Senate has approved President Bola Tinubu’s 2026–2027 Supplementary External Borrowing Rolling Plan of $20.517 billion and €1.045 billion, equivalent to about N29.6 trillion.

The approval followed the consideration of a report by the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts, chaired by Senator Aliyu Wamakko (APC, Sokoto North).

The report was presented by the committee’s Vice Chairman, Senator Tokunbo Abiru (APC, Lagos East).

The Senate also approved an additional external borrowing request of N10,790,360,835,481 to finance the deficit in the 2026 Appropriation Act.

The supplementary borrowing plan comprises $20.517 billion, estimated at N28 trillion, and €1.045 billion, equivalent to approximately N1.6 trillion.

The approvals are intended to provide financing for government projects and fiscal commitments under the 2026 and 2027 borrowing programme.

The Senate was also asked to approve arrangements to facilitate access to a $7.7 billion external loan component already captured in the 2026 budget.

However, the upper chamber clarified that the $7.7 billion facility was an existing budget provision and should not be interpreted as additional borrowing.

Under the 2026 fiscal projections presented to the lawmakers, the Federal Government’s revenue is estimated at N33.7 trillion, against projected expenditure of N65.1 trillion, leaving a deficit of N31.4 trillion, representing 5.6 per cent of Gross Domestic Product.

Of the planned financing, domestic borrowing is expected to account for N18.4 trillion, representing about 63 per cent, while external borrowing is projected at approximately N10.79 trillion, or 37 per cent.

The borrowing component is expected to finance a significant portion of the government’s expenditure requirements.

Defending the borrowing proposals, Deputy Senate President, Senator Jibrin Barau (APC, Kano North), dismissed concerns that the facilities would push Nigeria beyond internationally recognised debt sustainability limits.

Barau put the country’s debt-to-GDP ratio at about 35 per cent, saying it could rise to 42 per cent following the proposed borrowing, still below the 70 per cent threshold.

He also clarified that the $20.517 billion and €1.045 billion facilities would not be accessed immediately, explaining that individual projects and funding requests would be assessed against stipulated requirements and national priorities.

“The first request is not something that is going to be drawn down immediately. It is based on requirements. If the requirements are fulfilled, and the requests are in line with our national objectives and priorities, then that will be done on an individual basis,” he said.

Barau further explained that the borrowing arrangement accommodated the financing requirements of state governments in addition to those of the Federal Government.

On the N10.79 trillion facility, he said the borrowing was already provided for in the 2026 Appropriation Act and was necessary to ensure the implementation of the budget.

Similarly, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Olamilekan Adeola (APC, Ogun West), supported the requests but stressed the need for effective legislative oversight to ensure judicious utilisation of the borrowed funds.

He said the first borrowing arrangement covered the financing requirements of both federal and state governments, while the second was specifically intended to finance the 2026 budget deficit.

Adeola cited the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway and Kaduna-Kano railway project as examples of infrastructure interventions for which borrowed funds were being deployed.

He urged relevant committees of the National Assembly to intensify monitoring of ministries, departments and agencies responsible for administering the facilities.

“Emphasis should be placed on the recommendation of the committee. And that is one area that I strongly believe we should focus on. That is judicious application of this borrowed money,” he said.

In his remarks, President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, disclosed that the first borrowing request was transmitted to the Senate on October 2, 2026.

He said the Committee on Local and Foreign Debts spent about six weeks examining the proposals before submitting its report.

According to Akpabio, the approval would enable the Federal Government to proceed with its borrowing plan, approach the international financial market, identify suitable funding sources and negotiate favourable terms and conditions.