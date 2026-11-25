By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — A legislative aide to Senator Allwell Onyesoh (Rivers East) was allegedly assaulted by security operatives attached to the Senate Committee on Appropriations, chaired by Senator Olamilekan Adeola (APC, Ogun West), during a confrontation at the National Assembly complex, Abuja.

The aide, Barrister Kingsley Wali, reportedly sustained head injuries during the incident and was rushed to the National Assembly Clinic for medical attention.

Wali alleged that he and another aide to Senator Onyesoh, identified as Dr Kingsley, were attacked by security personnel after accompanying their principal to an Appropriations Committee meeting.

Recounting the incident, Wali said the confrontation occurred after Senator Onyesoh had entered the committee room and he attempted to follow him.

He said security personnel at the entrance were trying to close the door and stopped him from entering.

According to him, when the operatives attempted to push his colleague away, he explained that their principal had already entered the room and that they were not attempting to force their way inside.

He alleged that the situation escalated when the security personnel grabbed Dr Kingsley by the neck and began assaulting him.

“I kept telling them to leave him alone because he is our senator’s personal assistant and my colleague. I even held one of the security personnel’s hands and pleaded with him to stop beating him,” Wali said.

He further alleged that the operatives turned on him because he intervened on behalf of his colleague.

Wali claimed that one of the security personnel grabbed him and pushed him down a staircase, while three others allegedly cornered him and repeatedly hit his head with the butt of a gun.

He said the assault continued until he slumped, after which the operatives left him.

According to him, Dr Kingsley subsequently took photographs of his condition and sent them to Senator Onyesoh through WhatsApp while the senator was attending the committee meeting.

Wali said the senator came out after receiving the photographs and found him lying in a pool of blood.

He added that the senator subsequently took him into the committee room, where members expressed shock at his condition and directed that he be taken to the hospital for treatment.

Speaking about his condition, Wali said he was still weak following the alleged assault and the fall.

“I’m weak. I’m completely weak because they pushed me down and I slumped. But God will take care of everything. I thank God for everything,” he said.

However, Senator Adeola’s Special Adviser on Media, Kayode Odunaro, offered a different account of the incident.

In a statement titled, “Security Breach at Senate Committee on Appropriations Room,” Odunaro said the confrontation followed a misunderstanding between aides of some senators attempting to gain access to a committee room during a closed-door session and security personnel stationed at the entrance.

He said the incident occurred without the knowledge of Adeola, who was already presiding over the meeting alongside members of the committee, including Senator Onyesoh.

According to the statement, Adeola only became aware of the incident when Onyesoh briefly stepped out of the meeting and found his bloodied aide.

Odunaro said the committee chairman directed the Clerk of the Committee to take the injured aide to the National Assembly Clinic, where he was treated and discharged.

He added that the National Assembly management had commenced an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the confrontation.

“The incident is currently under investigation by the Management of the National Assembly to ascertain the facts that led to the ugly incident,” the statement said.