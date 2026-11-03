Security: Traditional rulers critical partners – Lawal

Gov. Dauda Lawal

Governor Dauda Lawal said the traditional institution is an important partner in promoting peace, stability, and development.

The governor revealed this at the weekend when he presented staff of office and official vehicles to 19 emirs in Zamfara State.

The coronation and presentation ceremony took place at the Trade Fair Complex in Gusau, the state capital.

Among the dignitaries in attendance were the Sultan of Sokoto, the Etsu Nupe, and the Emir of Gwandu.

Following their oaths of office, Governor Lawal presented staff of office to 11 first class emirs and eight second class emirs.

Each newly coronated emir also received a GAC ULTRA SUV (2025/2026 model), a MIKANO ZNA HILUX vehicle, and an EV ANTIQUE MODEL car (DDP). The vehicles are intended to support their travels and help them engage more closely with their communities.

In his remarks, Governor Lawal said the ceremony reflected his administration’s recognition of the traditional institution as an enduring part of society and an important partner in promoting peace, stability, and development.

He noted that the ceremony also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to giving traditional rulers the recognition and institutional support they need to carry out their responsibilities effectively.