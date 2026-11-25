By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Journalists accredited to cover President Bola Tinubu’s visit and the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign rally in Maiduguri, Borno State, were on Wednesday denied access to the designated press pavilion by security operatives.

The journalists, drawn from various media organisations, including Vanguard, Daily Trust, Punch, Leadership, The Nation, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), TVC, News Central, TV360 and Voice of Nigeria, were reportedly prevented from entering the El-Kanemi Sports Centre despite presenting their organisational identity cards and accreditation tags.

The incident occurred as preparations reached their peak ahead of Tinubu’s arrival in the state for the APC rally, where he was scheduled to formally launch his campaign for a second term.

The security personnel involved reportedly comprised operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigerian Army.

Efforts by some senior Borno State Government officials, including the Commissioner for Youth, Sports and Poverty Alleviation, Saina Buba, and the Governor’s Special Adviser, Malam Dauda Iliya, to secure access for the journalists were unsuccessful.

The security operatives reportedly issued conflicting instructions before eventually refusing the journalists entry.

Tension heightened when a soldier allegedly confronted members of the press corps and warned them against insisting on gaining access.

“I have respect for you. You are not going in, you should leave this place before I get angry. I’m a mad man,” the soldier reportedly told the journalists.

Following the confrontation and perceived threat to their safety, the journalists returned to their waiting bus and left the area.

Iliya, who reportedly spent hours trying to negotiate their entry, urged the stranded journalists to remain patient, saying efforts were being made to resolve the situation.

“Sai hakuri (be patient), efforts are being made to sort things out,” he told them before the journalists decided to withdraw from the venue.

Meanwhile, security was significantly tightened across Maiduguri ahead of the presidential visit, with major roads blocked and restrictions imposed on movement.

Schools and businesses were shut, while key routes were largely deserted under the watch of security personnel drawn from the police, Army, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Civilian Joint Task Force.

Ahead of the visit, the Borno State Police Command, through its Public Relations Officer, ASP Nahum Daso, issued a traffic advisory urging residents to avoid major routes and limit non-essential movements.

The advisory listed Airport Road, Kashim Ibrahim Road, Bulumkutu, the International Conference Centre, Shehu’s Palace and Dandal Roundabout among the areas affected by the movement restrictions.

Despite the security measures, a large crowd of APC supporters from the state’s 27 local government areas converged on the El-Kanemi Sports Centre for the rally.

The stadium reportedly filled to capacity, with supporters displaying posters and banners bearing the images of Tinubu, Vice-President Kashim Shettima and Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum, alongside party insignia.

Reacting to the denial of access, Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Borno State, Inusa Ndahi, described the incident as unfortunate.

Ndahi said members of the chapel had completed accreditation to cover the event but were prevented by security personnel from accessing the designated press pavilion.

“It’s our constitutional right to cover any political rallies. Sadly, we were forcefully prevented from accessing the press pavilion,” he said.