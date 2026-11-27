By Emma Nnadozie

THE police order suspending the wanted declaration on Arise TV owner, Mr. Nduka Obaigbena and seven others over alleged assassination attempt by Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, has elicited reactions from some security chiefs in the country, who said that the wanted declaration was done without due process.



One of the security chiefs who spoke with Vanguard, said: “It was misappropriate and procedurally flawed” and showered encomiums on the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, for his quick response by suspending the wanted declaration

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 2, Onikan, Lagos, Olohundare Jimoh, last Tuesday, declared Chairman of Arise News and This Day Media Group, Chief Nduka Obaigbena, Managing Director of Nestoil, Dr. Ernest Azudialu-Obiejesi, and seven others wanted over an alleged threat to the life of First Bank Managing Director, Olusegun Alebiosu in a crowed press conference in Lagos.



He said the declaration followed an investigation into the delivery of a parcel containing two rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition to Alebiosu’s residence in Lagos.



However, in a swift reaction two days later, the IGP, through the Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO, Ani Iniedu suspended the wanted declaration against the suspects and stated that the case has been transferred to the Force Intelligence Department, FID, Abuja, for a thorough and impartial investigation.



He also directed the nine individuals to report to the FID, at the Force headquarters , Abuja, between November 26 and 30, 2026.

In his reaction, the Director-General of the Institute of Security, Nigeria at the University of Lagos, Mr. Adebayo Akinade, said that the Zone 2 declaration was “misappropriate and procedurally flawed. The IGP’s suspension and transfer to Force Intelligence Department was correct, strategic and has restored public confidence.”



Former Director with the Department of State Service, DSS, and currently a security consultant, Mr. Mike Ejiofor, said: “The IGP has the superior order on such matters. When a subordinate makes a mistake, the IGP is in a position to correct it. So, I do not see any conflict in the matter.”



In his response the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Perfect Security Services Limited, Dr. Patrick Uwagbale saw the incident as “part of a system that is not in order. A good society will do something according to the rules. Even if the allegation is true or not, it is unheard of that someone as IGP would be on seat and a subordinate had the audacity to take such a decision on such a high profile incident without authorisation from the IGP who ordinarily should have the last say on such a matter. This type of behaviour clearly shows that our system is not healthy. “Something is wrong somewhere. There is a gap somewhere. I wholly support the decision of the IGP to suspend the declaration by his subordinate.”



Recall also that The Chairman of This Day Newspapers and Arise, Nduka Obaigbena also denied that he has been declared wanted by the Nigeria Police Force, following a petition by the bank Chief. In a statement by his office in Ikoyi, Lagos, he described the reports as a “desperate smear campaign,” insisting that neither the police nor any other law enforcement agency had invited him for questioning.