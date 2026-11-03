Security agencies rescue eight kidnap victims in Kaduna

Nigeria Police

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

KADUNA – Security agencies, comprising the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Police Force and the Military, have rescued eight kidnap victims during coordinated operations in Kaduna State.

The victims were rescued between October 31 and November 2, 2026, in intelligence-driven operations conducted in the Millennium City and Marabar Rido areas of Chikun Local Government Area, in collaboration with the Kaduna State Government.

Addressing journalists at the DSS Command headquarters in Kaduna, the Commissioner of Police, CP Muhammad Rabiu, said the operations were part of sustained efforts to identify, disrupt and dismantle criminal networks responsible for repeated kidnappings in the areas.

He said the communities had witnessed recurring abductions, raising concerns among residents and attracting public attention to the security situation.

The rescued victims were identified as Jamila Muhammad, 27, wife of Abdulkadir Bello; Talatu Yakubu, 40; Yunana Bawa, 30; Calista Bishop, 27; Chidinma Onuwere, 36; Eucharia Obi, 41; Godiya Victor, 50; and an eight-year-old girl, Miracle Alex.

The latest rescue came barely three weeks after security operatives freed Ahmad Zakka and members of his family from captivity on October 15, 2026.

Rabiu said the successive operations demonstrated the determination of security agencies to secure the release of abducted persons and dismantle criminal networks operating across the state.

He acknowledged the coordination provided by ONSA, the operational support of the Police, the intelligence contributions of the DSS and the involvement of the Military.

The police commissioner also commended the Kaduna State Government, under Governor Uba Sani, for its cooperation and support in tackling kidnapping and banditry.

He said the operations were in line with President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to strengthening national security and protecting lives and property through improved collaboration among security and intelligence agencies.

Rabiu disclosed that security agencies were intensifying operations across the state, with additional personnel and equipment, including 30 operational vans and eight armoured personnel carriers, to be deployed to strengthen security and improve response to criminal activities.

He noted that criminal groups often exploited the difficult terrain in parts of Kaduna State to launch attacks and evade security operatives.

The commissioner urged residents to support security agencies by providing credible and actionable intelligence on the identities, activities and movements of suspected kidnappers and other criminal elements.

He assured the public that information supplied would be treated confidentially and acted upon appropriately.

Rabiu also called on traditional rulers, community leaders and other stakeholders to support efforts to tackle insecurity.

He urged media organisations to maintain responsible and professional reporting, particularly by avoiding unverified information capable of compromising security operations or causing unnecessary panic.

He reaffirmed the commitment of ONSA, DSS, the Police, the Military and the Kaduna State Government to sustaining operations until lasting peace was restored across the state.