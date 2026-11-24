By Maryam Abdul-aziz Usman

For four farmers in Gadana, months of labour and the promise of a rewarding harvest ended in ashes when fire swept through their farmlands, destroying approximately 147 bags of mature sorghum just weeks before the end of the year.

In neighbouring communities, the devastation has taken different forms: two households in Godowoli have lost agricultural produce reserved to feed their families, while a tailor in Old Nangere has watched his sewing machines, fabrics, customers’ clothes and other tools of trade disappear in a fire that has crippled his business.

The three incidents, recorded across Nangere and Fika Local Government Areas of Yobe State within five days, have left affected residents counting their losses, with 27 people in Nangere alone facing food insecurity, loss of income and economic hardship.

The incidents were reported in two separate statements published on the official Facebook page of the Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (YOSEMA), both signed by its Director of Search and Rescue Operations, Dr M. I. Jalo.

According to the agency, the first incident occurred at about 4pm on November 14 in Godowoli community, Nangere Ward, where fire destroyed harvested agricultural produce stored by two households as food reserves for the year.

Four days later, another fire outbreak engulfed a tailoring shop in Old Nangere, destroying two electric sewing machines, electric irons, fabrics, customers’ clothes and other tailoring equipment.

Beyond the immediate financial loss, the destruction has left the tailor without essential tools for his trade, while the loss of customers’ clothing could expose him to additional financial obligations.

Midnight fire

In Gadana farmland area of Fika Local Government Area, the fire outbreak occurred at about 1am on November 15, destroying mature sorghum crops belonging to four farmers.

A joint assessment team comprising officials of the Local Emergency Management Committee, Community Development Officers and the affected farmers visited the farmlands to establish the extent of the damage.

The assessment confirmed that approximately 147 bags of sorghum were lost, with the agency describing the destroyed crops as the major source of food, income and household sustenance for the affected farmers and their dependants.

The agency said a detailed assessment documenting the affected farmers, farm sizes, estimated crop losses and corresponding financial implications had been compiled for consideration.

For the affected households, the losses come with concerns about how to meet basic needs and sustain their livelihoods, particularly as the year draws to a close.

YOSEMA said the affected farming community had appealed for urgent intervention to cushion the impact of the disaster, while expressing appreciation for the agency’s commitment to disaster risk management and emergency response.

The agency also urged farmers and residents to exercise caution during the dry season, warning against indiscriminate bush burning, unattended open flames and other activities capable of triggering fire outbreaks.

It advised farmers to establish firebreaks around their farms and homes, keep flammable materials away from ignition sources and promptly report potential fire hazards.

The agency further cautioned residents against entering burning or smouldering areas, stressing that trained emergency responders should be allowed to manage fire incidents to prevent further loss of lives and property.

Vanguard News