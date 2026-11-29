By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – The National Leadership of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has urged Nigerians to move beyond ethnic, religious and regional sentiments in choosing political leaders, insisting that competence, character and commitment to good governance should guide their decisions ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The party warned the opposition against repeating what it described as the mistakes of 2015, when political parties united to defeat the then ruling government but allegedly failed to deliver the expected transformation.

The SDP National Chairman, Dr. Sadiq Umar Abubakar Gombe; its presidential candidate, Prince Adewole Adebayo; and vice-presidential candidate, Dr. Usman Bugaje, made the call at a conference organised by the Arewa Movement for Good Governance (AM2G) in Kaduna State.

The conference, attended by religious leaders, women’s groups, youth representatives, academics, civil society organisations and political stakeholders, focused on the political future of Northern Nigeria and the country ahead of the 2027 elections.

It was held under the theme, “The North and the Nigerian Political Space: The Imperative of Shifting from Sentiments to Strategy.”

Addressing participants, Adebayo argued that Nigeria’s political challenges could not be resolved through regional calculations, noting that poverty, insecurity, unemployment and underdevelopment were national problems requiring collective action.

He said President Bola Tinubu had already lost his political standing, arguing that the SDP’s objective was not merely to remove the President but to dismantle the political system that produced what he described as failed leadership.

“Tinubu has unseated himself. I am not one of those talking about Tinubu. Tinubu has already unseated himself. You can see that he can’t even sit well on the chair,” he said.

The SDP presidential candidate added: “From the way we understand the SDP, it’s not a coalition to remove Tinubu. Tinubu is not a factor. Tinubu is a symptom of a broken politics.

“What we are trying to do is to remove the kind of politics that produced Tinubu, so that that kind of politics will die. It will not be able to produce another Tinubu.”

Adebayo maintained that any coalition seeking to reposition the country must be built around a shared philosophy of governance, including poverty reduction, security, constitutional governance, nationalism, competence, character and selfless leadership.

“If we succeed on Monday or so soon thereafter to have that consensus around these principles, we will come together,” he said.

He cautioned against dividing Nigerians along regional lines, arguing that citizens across the country faced similar challenges and shared common aspirations.

“The mistake all of us are making is dividing ourselves into North and South, East and West. Our problems and our aspirations are similar, and we are intertwined.

“There is no scientific or empirical basis for us to have a northern perspective to hunger and a southern perspective to hunger, or an eastern perspective to insecurity or a western perspective to insecurity,” he said.

Adebayo lamented that Nigeria’s human and natural resources had not translated into improved living conditions for citizens, attributing the situation to a lack of visionary leadership.

“Our country has the greatest opportunity to lift the black man out of the morass of underdevelopment and backwardness. And we don’t have the leadership that can sustain a civilisation,” he said.

He also criticised the country’s political leadership, alleging that those in authority had failed to adequately address challenges relating to security, education, infrastructure and the organisation of society.

The SDP candidate urged voters to make poverty reduction and security major considerations in the 2027 elections, rather than allowing ethnicity, religion, personal favours or financial inducements to influence their choices.

“Electorate should look at poverty and say no to poverty. They should look at insecurity and say no to insecurity. So, farewell to poverty and insecurity should be on their mind,” he said.

Earlier, the SDP vice-presidential candidate, Bugaje, urged Northerners to critically review their political choices and abandon sentiments he said had contributed to the region’s development challenges.

Presenting a concept note at the conference, Bugaje said Northern Nigeria and the country had experienced worsening poverty, insecurity, unemployment, inflation and deterioration of public institutions over the past 25 years.

“In the last quarter of a century, Northern Nigeria, indeed the country as a whole, has been going down the drain,” he said.

He questioned the assumption that having Northerners occupy key political positions would automatically address the region’s challenges, citing persistent insecurity and the high number of out-of-school children.

“It is time we began to ask ourselves: Is what we need a Northerner, or do we need a competent and credible person who can deliver?” he asked.

According to him, leadership should be assessed based on character, competence and courage rather than geographical origin.

“The issue is not necessarily where a leader comes from, but rather his character, competence and courage,” he stated.

Bugaje also expressed concern that the North had failed to develop a clear and common strategy for its future within the Nigerian federation, despite existing development initiatives.

“Where is the vision for the North? And where is the strategy to achieve that vision?” he asked.

He warned that the region’s rapidly growing population, coupled with a shrinking economy, could worsen social and political challenges without deliberate planning and sustainable development strategies.

“By 2030, when Nigeria is projected to have a population of 300 million, the North could account for about 200 million people.

“The question is: Where will the economy to sustain this population come from? Where will the resources come from to maintain social peace and enable people to live meaningful lives?” he queried.

Bugaje explained that the conference was designed to bring together religious leaders, women’s groups, youth organisations, civil society actors and other community stakeholders to deliberate on the region’s future and the type of leadership required to address its challenges.

He said discussions on Friday centred on three major questions: what the North needed, the kind of leaders capable of meeting those needs, and what citizens should expect from elected political leaders.

He added that the outcome of the engagement would be presented to the public to guide political choices and provide direction for the region’s aspirations.

Also speaking, the SDP National Chairman, Gombe, expressed satisfaction with the commitment of members of the Arewa Movement for Good Governance, saying the movement had remained united despite challenges since its establishment more than five years ago.

He said the movement’s efforts to bring Muslims and Christians together through religious leaders and intellectual engagement had produced enduring relationships and initiatives aimed at promoting good governance.

“My second source of joy is that I feel fulfilled today. Wallahi, if I die today, I believe I would have lived a fulfilled life,” Gombe said.

He explained that the movement initially began as an initiative before evolving into a broader platform for engagement, leadership development and political participation.

According to him, the movement had produced leadership documents through contributions from Christian and Muslim scholars, which were subsequently harmonised into a common document on leadership in Nigeria, alongside the Arewa Movement for Good Governance Charter.

Gombe said the movement later recognised the need to move beyond conferences and discussions by participating directly in the political process.

“To achieve meaningful political participation, we needed a political party. We needed to participate in its leadership, take responsibility and present candidates for elections. Only then could we translate our ideas into practical contributions to governance,” he said.

He disclosed that members of the movement had assumed leadership positions within the SDP and were contesting various elective offices, including governorship, Senate, House of Representatives and State Houses of Assembly seats.

The SDP chairman also disclosed that the party had been working to bring opposition parties together under a coalition known as the Coalition for Democracy.

He said the first opposition summit attracted prominent political figures, including former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Prince Adewole Adebayo, Donald Duke and Seyi Makinde.

Gombe announced that the second major summit of opposition political parties would hold on Monday, November 30, with the SDP national chairman expected to preside over the meeting.

Expressing confidence in the party’s preparations for the 2027 elections, he said the SDP was working towards the emergence of Adebayo as President and Bugaje as Vice-President.

“By the grace of God, and through our commitment and collective aspiration for good governance and a Nigeria of our dreams, I want to assure you that, Insha Allah, we will conclude this journey in January 2027 with an Adebayo presidency and a Dr. Bugaje vice-presidency,” he said.

He added that the party also hoped to secure more elective positions at the state and national levels to enable its members contribute to addressing the country’s challenges.