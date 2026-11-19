By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The African Regional Organisation of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC-Africa) has welcomed a landmark labour rights agreement with Saudi Arabia, describing it as a major breakthrough in efforts to protect migrant workers, particularly thousands of Africans working in the Kingdom.

The agreement, signed on November 18, 2026, provides a framework for five years of engagement and technical cooperation aimed at addressing longstanding labour rights violations, including forced labour, wage abuses, discrimination and poor working conditions affecting migrant workers.

ITUC-Africa General Secretary, Akhator Joel Odigie, who disclosed this in a statement, said the agreement demonstrated the importance of international solidarity and sustained advocacy in securing workers’ rights.

He said the framework offered an opportunity to improve the welfare and protection of migrant workers through reforms covering fair recruitment, wage protection, access to justice, social protection, occupational safety and health, as well as the rights of domestic workers.

The organisation attributed the development to sustained trade union advocacy and international pressure, recalling that it spearheaded an Article 26 complaint under the Constitution of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) in June 2025, with the support of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC).

The complaint, submitted by workers’ delegates to the ILO Governing Body, called for stronger action by the Saudi government to protect migrant workers against exploitation and other forms of abuse.

Odigie said the process initiated by the complaint had culminated in the agreement, describing it as evidence of the importance of trade union solidarity, sustained advocacy and international accountability.

He commended the ITUC, Building and Wood Workers’ International (BWI), the International Domestic Workers Federation (IDWF) and other partners for their contributions to efforts to defend migrant workers’ rights.

However, ITUC-Africa cautioned that the agreement must translate into tangible improvements in workers’ lives rather than remain a formal commitment.

It noted that stronger guarantees for freedom of association and effective worker representation were not adequately captured in the framework.

The organisation stressed that the five-year workplan and monitoring arrangements must ensure measurable progress, particularly in protecting workers from exploitation and ensuring the payment of wages and other entitlements.

“The true measure of this agreement will not be its signatures, but whether workers are safer, wages are paid, rights are respected and justice is accessible,” Odigie said.

ITUC-Africa also called on African governments to strengthen recruitment oversight, improve consular protection for their citizens abroad and establish enforceable bilateral labour agreements with Saudi Arabia.

It urged the Saudi government to demonstrate genuine commitment to the agreement through credible reforms and effective enforcement, insisting that migrant workers and their representatives must have meaningful roles in the implementation process.

The organisation reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the implementation of the framework and ensuring that African migrant workers benefit from the promised reforms.

It maintained that sustained monitoring, accountability and continued dialogue would be necessary to ensure that the agreement delivers lasting improvements in labour conditions and protects the rights and dignity of migrant workers.