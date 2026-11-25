Former Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has expressed sadness over the death of the Balogun Gambari of Ilorin and Balogun Agba of the Ilorin Emirate, Alhaji Aliyu Adebayo.

Saraki, in a condolence message shared on his Facebook page on Wednesday, described Adebayo’s death as a painful loss to the Ilorin Emirate and its traditional institution.

He noted that the late Adebayo, as Balogun Agba and the second most senior titleholder in the Ilorin Emirate Council, occupied a position of great responsibility and made significant contributions to the Emirate.

According to Saraki, the late traditional titleholder’s contributions would be remembered, while his absence would leave a vacuum in the traditional institution.

He extended his condolences to the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji (Dr.) Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, the Ilorin Emirate Council, the Gambari community and the deceased’s immediate family.

Saraki urged the bereaved family and the Emirate to take solace in the will of Almighty Allah and remain steadfast in prayers during the difficult period.

He prayed to Allah to forgive the deceased’s shortcomings and grant him Aljannah Firdaus, while giving his family and the entire Ilorin Emirate the strength to bear the loss. He also prayed for continued peace and unity in the Emirate.