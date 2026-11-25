Saraki

Former Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has urged Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq to respect traditional rulers and allow them receive political leaders across party lines.

Saraki made the call following allegations that the governor had summoned some traditional rulers to Ilorin and threatened to suspend those who received leaders of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during courtesy visits to their palaces.

In a statement personally signed by him, Saraki said the alleged actions followed his stakeholder engagements in Kwara North Senatorial District, which began last week.

He explained that visits to traditional rulers were part of established customs and protocols, adding that the royal fathers should be allowed to receive political leaders regardless of their party affiliations.

Saraki said traditional rulers were fathers of all and should not be subjected to pressure over their interactions with politicians.

He also urged the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to caution Abdulrazaq, saying political differences should not prevent opposition parties from engaging communities and traditional institutions.

The former Senate President recalled that during the 16 years the PDP governed Kwara State, traditional rulers were not prevented from receiving opposition leaders.

He said democracy required tolerance of opposing views and urged the governor to respect the state’s traditional institutions.

Saraki, however, insisted that the alleged actions would not discourage the PDP from continuing its engagements across the state.

He said the party would sustain its outreach to communities in the three senatorial districts, adding that the response to its engagements had been encouraging.

Saraki Accuses Kwara Governor of Intimidating Traditional Rulers

Former Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has cautioned Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq against allegedly threatening and intimidating traditional rulers over their reception of leaders of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during campaign visits.

Saraki also urged the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to call the governor to order, saying his alleged conduct was inconsistent with the democratic principles of the party.

In a statement personally signed by him, Saraki alleged that since he began stakeholder engagements in Kwara North Senatorial District last week, Abdulrazaq had been summoning traditional rulers to Ilorin or threatening to suspend those who received his delegation on courtesy visits to their palaces.

He described the alleged actions as unacceptable, insisting that traditional rulers were fathers of all and should not be drawn into partisan politics.

“Since I commenced my stakeholder engagement in the Kwara North Senatorial District last week, Mr Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has been summoning traditional rulers in the district to Ilorin or threatening to suspend those who receive our delegation on a courtesy visit. This is unacceptable because we are in a democracy, and traditional rulers, as fathers of all, are not politicians,” he said.

Saraki explained that courtesy visits to traditional rulers were part of established customs and traditional protocols, particularly when political delegations visited their domains to engage stakeholders.

He said it would amount to a breach of traditional protocol for political leaders to hold meetings with community stakeholders without first informing the royal fathers.

The former Senate President accused the governor of using threatening telephone calls, official summons and messages to pressure traditional rulers who received the PDP delegation.

“We consider it distasteful, disrespectful, dictatorial, and uncivilised for the governor to be making threatening phone calls, issuing official summons, and sending coercive messages to the royal fathers because they received and listened to us,” he said.

Saraki questioned why the courtesy visits should be considered a threat to the governor’s political interests, adding that the alleged actions could undermine the state’s traditional institutions.

He recalled that during the 16 years the PDP governed Kwara State, traditional rulers were not prevented or punished for receiving opposition leaders.

According to him, democracy should allow competing political ideas to reach the electorate without intimidation or suppression of opposing views.

He described the alleged conduct as a departure from democratic principles and compared it to practices associated with military rule.

Saraki further called on Abdulrazaq, who is also the chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), to demonstrate democratic leadership and respect for traditional institutions.

He said the governor’s alleged actions would not deter the PDP from taking its campaign messages to communities across the state.

“We do not know what his fears are, but he should know that his antics will not deter the PDP from taking its messages to all the nooks and crannies of the state,” Saraki said.

He added that the response to the party’s engagements across the three senatorial districts had encouraged its members to continue their outreach.