Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has urged chairmen and vice-chairmen of the 57 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) to promote peaceful democratic participation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Sanwo-Olu gave the charge at a retreat for council leaders held at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, with the theme: “Strengthening Grassroots Governance for Sustainable Development: Role of Local Governments in Nigeria’s 2027 Democratic Transition.”

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin, the governor said that grassroots governance must be driven by transparency, accountability and tangible improvements in the lives of residents.

He said local governments, being the closest tier of government to the people, played critical roles in addressing challenges relating to roads, waste management, primary healthcare, education, markets and security.

“The true measure of governance lies in its tangible impact on citizens’ daily lives. As the tier of government closest to the people, council leaders serve as the first point of contact on critical issues affecting their communities.

“Greater access to financial resources must translate into improved service delivery and visible development at the grassroots.

“I therefore urge you to exercise prudence, transparency and accountability in the management of public resources and ensure that your expenditure priorities reflect the actual needs of your communities,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said that the ongoing reforms to strengthen local government autonomy under President Bola Tinubu’s administration had increased responsibilities for council leaders, requiring them to demonstrate effective resource management and deliver measurable development.

He urged the councils to engage in healthy competition through projects in infrastructure, environmental sanitation, youth empowerment and social welfare.

“As our administration approaches the end of its tenure, our priority is to consolidate our achievements and ensure the sustainability of the developmental initiatives we have implemented over the years.

“Our local governments have a critical role to play in preserving this legacy. I commend the collaboration we have enjoyed with our councils, and I urge you to strengthen this partnership by aligning your development priorities,” he said.

The governor also urged council leaders to promote civic awareness, uphold the rule of law and maintain peace and security before, during and after the 2027 elections.

He, however, cautioned that election preparations must not distract them from their primary responsibilities, including providing functional healthcare centres, quality education and clean environments.

Earlier, Dr Yekini Agbaje, Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development, urged council leaders to champion peaceful civic engagement and democratic stability ahead of the elections.

Agbaje said grassroots institutions had strategic roles in sensitising residents on democratic principles and peaceful participation during the pre-election, election and post-election periods.

He said the retreat was designed to prepare council executives for their responsibilities in the months leading to the polls, stressing the need for proactive engagement to sustain stability across the state.

Speaking on behalf of the council chairmen, Mr Sesan Olowa, Chairman of Ibeju-Lekki Local Government, urged his colleagues to prioritise infrastructure development, prudent resource management and technological innovation.

Olowa said citizens expected better roads, functional primary healthcare facilities, improved schools, effective waste management, enhanced security and expanded economic opportunities.

He called on the councils to strengthen internally generated revenue, streamline administrative processes and embrace technology to improve efficiency and transparency.

Some dignitaries, in their goodwill messages, urged the participants to use the retreat to strengthen local government administration and deliver developmental projects capable of outliving their administrations.

The retreat was organised by the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development and attended by chairmen and vice-chairmen of LGAs and LCDAs across the state.