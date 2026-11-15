Sanwo-Olu rewards Flamingos, coaches with N10m each

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has rewarded each player and member of the technical crew of Nigeria’s U-17 women’s national team, the Flamingos, with N10 million following their historic triumph at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

In addition to the cash reward, each player received an iPhone 18 Pro Max and bespoke outfits in recognition of the team’s achievement as the first African side to win the global tournament.

Sanwo-Olu announced the reward package on Sunday evening while hosting the victorious squad to a special dinner reception at the Lagos House, Marina.

The governor said the gesture was in recognition of the team’s landmark victory on the global stage, which has attracted widespread acclaim across Nigeria and the African continent.

The reception provided an opportunity for the Lagos State Government to celebrate the players and technical crew for bringing honour to Nigeria and making history in women’s football.