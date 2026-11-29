Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, Senate President Godswill Akpabio and other dignitaries on Sunday paid their last respects to the late Sen. Idiat Adebule.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Adebule, a former Deputy Governor of Lagos State and Senator representing Lagos West Senatorial District, was buried at Ebony Vaults and Gardens, Ikoyi.

Her remains arrived at the burial venue at about 3:09 p.m. for the Islamic funeral prayers, known as Fidau, before she was interred at about 3:44 p.m.

The burial attracted mourners, including political leaders, government officials, traditional rulers, party chieftains, associates, family members and sympathisers, many of whom appeared visibly grief-stricken.

A Professor of Islamic Hadith, Lagos State University, Abdulkabir Paramole, who led the Fidau prayers, urged the congregation to reflect on the importance of worshipping Allah alone.

Paramole said the declaration, “Only Allah deserves to be worshipped”, was a statement frequently made by the deceased during her lifetime.

He urged the congregation to repeat the declaration 11 times, saying that whoever uttered it would receive its reward in this life.

The Islamic cleric subsequently led the congregation in repeating the declaration as part of the funeral prayers.

Speaking at the graveside, the Grand Chief Imam of Lagos State, Sheikh Sulaimon Oluwatoyin Abou-Nolla, reminded mourners that death was inevitable and that only God knew when anyone would die.

He urged the congregation to worship and fear God, stressing that no one deserved worship except Him.

“None deserves worship apart from God. Those who serve God and do good will be with Him in Aljanat,” he said.

Abou-Nolla prayed Allah to forgive the deceased’s sins and shortcomings and grant her a place in Aljanat.

Several Islamic clerics also took turns to offer prayers for the deceased at the graveside.

Among the dignitaries at the burial were several serving senators, including Sens. Olamilekan Adeola, Bamidele Opeyemi and Gbenga Daniel, Adetokunbo Abiru, former Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode as well as other chieftains and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adebule, 56, died on Nov. 28, while serving as Senator representing Lagos West Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

She was also seeking re-election to the Senate in the 2027 general elections before her death.

The Lagos State chapter of the APC had earlier announced that the senator would be buried on Sunday at Ebony Vaults and Gardens, Ikoyi.

The party’s spokesman, Mr Seye Oladejo, described her death as a painful and irreplaceable loss to the APC and the Lagos political family.

Oladejo said Adebule’s years of service, commitment to progressive ideals and contributions to the political and developmental advancement of Lagos State would remain indelible.

Meanwhile, Sen. Musiliu Obanikoro, Director-General of the Lagos State APC PBAT/KOH Campaign Council, had announced the suspension of all campaign activities until further notice.

The decision, according to the party, is to accord the deceased the honour, dignity and solemnity befitting her contributions to public service.

Adebule served as Deputy Governor of Lagos State from 2015 to 2023 under the administration of former Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode.

She was elected Senator representing Lagos West in 2023.