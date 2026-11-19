By Elizabeth Osayande

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has rewarded the overall best graduating student of the Lagos State University of Education (LASUED), Blessed Mercy Olawunmi, with N5 million and automatic employment.

The award was announced on Thursday, November 19, during the institution’s maiden convocation ceremony held at its Oto/Ijanikin campus.

Olawunmi, of the Department of Home Economics, College of Vocational and Entrepreneurship Education, emerged top of the pioneering graduating class of 2,486 students, including 84 first-class graduates, with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.98.

Sanwo-Olu also announced a cash reward of N2.5 million each for the best graduating students from the university’s seven colleges.

Apart from the governor’s award, Olawunmi received N250,000 and a commemorative plaque from the university, while Oto-Awori Local Government presented her with N1 million.

The council chairman, Kareem Azeez Abiodun, also announced a reward of N500,000 each for the other best graduating students from the colleges.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Bidemi Bilkis Lafiaji-Okuneye, thanked Sanwo-Olu for assenting to the law establishing the university in 2022.

She also commended the Governing Council, staff, students and other stakeholders for their contributions towards making the institution a source of pride.

However, she appealed to the governor to intervene in four areas requiring urgent attention: construction of a podcast and photojournalism studio, reconstruction of the perimeter fence, reclamation of swampy land at the main campus and completion of the 750-seat auditoriums at the Epe and Ijanikin campuses.

The Vice-Chancellor disclosed that more than 60 per cent of the main campus land was swampy, leaving the institution with limited space for expansion.

She said the university currently occupied only the dry portions of the land and was becoming increasingly cramped, adding that reclamation would provide room for future development.

She noted that a female hostel being constructed by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) was already located on the site.

“Your Excellency, sir, these four appeals are strategic investments rather than isolated requests. A studio will enrich what we teach. Secure fencing will protect people who teach — our land. Reclaimed land will create room for all that we still hope to build. An auditorium will provide a gathering space in which scholarship, professional development, and public engagement can flourish,” she said.

Lafiaji-Okuneye also appreciated the Governing Council for its guidance and oversight, the Ministry of Tertiary Education for facilitating the university’s requests to the governor, and staff for sustaining the institution through its transition.

She urged the university community to preserve the academic stability achieved since its establishment, noting that the institution had maintained a stable academic calendar throughout its four years of existence.

“Our work, however, is not finished. Let us protect the academic stability we have worked so hard to establish. It is not easy to start in 2022, and we are convocating the first in November 2026. That means we have had a stable calendar for the four years,” she said.

She charged staff to uphold fairness in assessment, ethical standards in research, courtesy in administration, accountability in resource management and commitment to mentoring younger colleagues.

The Vice-Chancellor also congratulated parents and guardians for believing in the institution while its reputation was still being established.

She acknowledged the role of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), saying the scheme had helped students pay their tuition fees and provided them with monthly stipends.

In his remarks, Sanwo-Olu said he felt humbled to have signed the law establishing LASUED as a university.

He said his joy would be complete if the institution maintained its focus, resisted compromises and continued to set standards in quality teacher education.

The governor promised to consider the Vice-Chancellor’s requests, while assuring the university of continued government investment in infrastructure and learning facilities.

“Our administration will continue to provide the needed infrastructure and tools to ensure that we train the leaders of tomorrow… No matter how much AI you have or technology you use, a teacher’s name and their relevance cannot be taken away,” he said.

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Mrs Sekinat Olusola Yusuf, urged the institution not to become complacent while celebrating its first convocation.

“May we be wise enough to celebrate this beginning without becoming complacent and bold enough to imagine the generations of educators, innovators, and responsible citizens who will yet pass through these gates. For a university worthy of its mission, its greatest achievements must always lie in the lives it transforms and the society it helps to improve,” she said.

Meanwhile, five of the six personalities scheduled for recognition at the ceremony received awards for their contributions to the establishment of LASUED as a university.

They included Sanwo-Olu; Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa; former Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Justice Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN; Chairman of the House Committee on Tertiary Education, Owolabi Ibrahim Ajani; and former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Emeritus Prof. Olufemi Bamiro.