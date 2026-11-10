Sanwo-Olu appoints Akinyemi as acting MD LAWMA

Akinyemi

.Reviews management structure

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has finally appointed Olajuwon Akinyemi as the acting Managing Director of the Lagos State Waste Management Authority, LAWMA.

By the appointment, Akinyemi succeeded former M.D, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin who was forced to resign following intractable waste management challenges across the state.

When contacted, the state Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, on Tuesday evening, confirmed the appointment.

According to Wahab, the new MD, who was the former Executive Director of Operations, will also serve in the capacity of Executive Director, Finance.

Also, in the coming days, new officers would be redeployed in the restructuring effort of the management staff.

This comes following reports of forced resignation of former M.D, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin over the seemingly intractable waste management challenges across the state.

This laid to rest earlier reported appointment of , Dr. Hassan Sanuth, Director Sanitation Services – Office of Environment in the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources as acting MD.

However, Sanuth was temporarily drafted to LAWMA to assist in waste management pending appointment of substantive managing director.

On October 19, indications emerged that Governor Sanwo-Olu has directed Gbadegesin to resign amid persistent refuse accumulation across the state.

It was gathered that the governor became increasingly dissatisfied with Gbadegesin’s handling of the waste management crisis and had asked him to step down.

Earlier in September 2026, during an inspection of the Olusosun Dumpsite in Ojota, Sanwo-Olu handed a strong warning against further failure to stop the menace announcing plans to overhaul the agency for effective management, describing Gbadegesin’s inability as “sabotage”

According to an inside source, “the governor’s displeasure stemmed from the slow pace of waste evacuation and the alleged failure of Gbadegesin to act promptly on directives aimed at addressing the crisis.

“The governor was at the Olusosun Dumpsite in Ojota a month ago and was dissatisfied with the state of things. He gave instructions that immediate action be taken on the matter, as he has declared a state of emergency on waste management.

“The governor was upset when he observed that the situation had not improved despite his clear directive. So, over the weekend, he asked him to resign, although he is begging and has reached out to some prominent Lagosians to beg on his behalf.”

Also, residents across Lagos have repeatedly complained about worsening waste collection, with refuse accumulating along road medians, streets and major highways.

The prevalent parts of the state, include: Ogba, Idimu, Ejigbo, Mushin, Egbeda, Surulere, Ajegunle, Ikorodu, Ojo, Obalende, Apapa and Mile 2, where residents have had to contend with heaps of stinking refuse along streets and drainage channels.

The situation has raised concerns about environmental sanitation, public health, the impact on businesses and the state’s image.

Akinyemi, an indigene of Badagry Local Government Area and seasoned administrator was appointed by President Bola Tinubu in 2025 as the Deputy Executive Secretary (Technical) for Universal Basic Education Commission.

Before the appointment, he served as Deputy Executive Secretary (Technical) in the Lagos State Civil Service for UBEC.

He also served as the state’s Director of Administration and Human Resources in the Office of Infrastructure.