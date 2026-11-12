Sanwo-Olu, Ambode rally Lagos voters for Tinubu, Hamzat

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his predecessor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, have urged Lagos residents to support the re-election of President Bola Tinubu and the emergence of Deputy Governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, in the 2027 general elections.

The duo made the call while addressing party faithful at the Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC) East Senatorial District rally held at the Epe Recreational Ground, Epe.

They applauded Tinubu’s contributions to Lagos State’s development, saying his administration as governor laid the foundation for the state’s sustained growth through deliberate policies, strategic planning and long-term infrastructure development.

Sanwo-Olu urged residents to appreciate the President’s contributions by supporting his re-election for a second term.

According to him, Tinubu deserves not only their votes but also their prayers and support, given his role in shaping Lagos into one of Africa’s most sought-after cities.

“The President deserves more than our votes. He deserves our prayers and our support. I therefore urge Lagos residents to demonstrate their appreciation for the President’s leadership by turning out in large numbers on January 16 to express their support and vote massively for him,” he said.

The governor noted that Tinubu’s transition from Lagos to the national stage had created an opportunity to extend his development philosophy across the country, with ongoing interventions and projects spanning the six geopolitical zones.

He also acknowledged the Federal Government’s support for critical infrastructure projects in Lagos, including the proposed Green Line Rail and Lekki International Airport, saying the projects would improve connectivity, boost economic activities and strengthen the state’s position as a leading investment destination.

Similarly, the Deputy Governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, said the rally was organised to canvass support for all APC candidates, urging residents to turn out en masse on election day.

Hamzat said the Tinubu administration had recorded achievements in infrastructure, education, healthcare and other critical sectors, stressing the need for continuity.

“On election day, let us not stay at home. Come out with your PVC and ensure that everyone in your neighbourhood votes. We have the highest number of registered voters in Nigeria.

“Let us come out to vote for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and every candidate that will support the continuity of his good work,” he said.

The senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Tokunbo Abiru, also urged residents to support Tinubu’s re-election, saying Lagos had capable leaders to sustain the administration’s development agenda.

“We have capable people in Lagos. So, on election day, let us come out in our numbers to vote for all our candidates and ensure that they all return to power,” Abiru said.

In his remarks, Ambode highlighted the APC’s longstanding presence in Lagos politics, noting that the party had maintained its political identity rather than moving between different platforms.

He described the APC as a party that represented the people and emphasised the need for mutual cooperation between the party and the electorate.

Using the expression, “the left hand washes the right hand, and the right hand washes the left hand,” Ambode urged party members and residents to support one another.

He also contrasted the APC’s political history and governance experience with those of other political parties, which he described as relatively new.

The Lagos State APC Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, urged eligible voters who were yet to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to do so, describing the cards as essential instruments for participating in the democratic process.

Ojelabi called on residents to exercise their civic responsibility, expressing confidence in the party’s development vision and stressing that unity remained its strength.

Earlier, the Director-General of the PBAT-KOH Campaign Council in Lagos State, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, urged residents to remain steadfast in their support for the APC and vote for all its candidates in the 2027 general elections.

He said such support was necessary to sustain Lagos State’s tradition of progressive governance, continuity and development.

Describing Tinubu and Hamzat as the most prepared leaders for the development of the country and Lagos State, respectively, Obanikoro said their experience and track records placed them in a strong position to advance the party’s development agenda.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Ibeju-Lekki Local Government and Chairman of Conference 57, the umbrella body of the 57 local government areas and Local Council Development Areas in Lagos State, Mr Sesan Olowa, urged party members and supporters to intensify grassroots mobilisation across Lagos East.

He called on them to take the APC’s message to households, neighbourhoods, communities, villages and towns across the senatorial district.