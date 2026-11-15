Sanusi, Ladoja seek national healing, warn against politicisation of traditional institutions

By Adeola Badru

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, and the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, have called for national healing, peaceful co-existence and stronger bonds among Nigeria’s diverse ethnic and religious groups, warning that the politicisation of traditional institutions poses a threat to their stability, historical relevance and role in fostering national unity.

The two prominent traditional rulers made the call on Sunday in Ibadan when Sanusi paid a courtesy visit to Oba Ladoja at his palace in Oke-Aremo, Ibadan, in an engagement that highlighted the need for traditional institutions to rise above partisan interests and serve as instruments of reconciliation, mutual understanding and national cohesion.

Sanusi, who was in Ibadan to honour an invitation from the League of Imams and Alfas in South-West Nigeria, said his visit reflected his belief in a country where ethnic background, religious affiliation and political differences would not determine relationships among citizens.

He described the engagement as part of the positive developments needed to bridge Nigeria’s regional and cultural divides, stressing that the country could only achieve unity, progress and prosperity when people from different backgrounds deliberately reached out to one another.

The Emir explained that although other engagements had emerged, he considered it important to honour his earlier commitment to attend the conference, even if his participation would be brief.

“We fixed this date a long time ago, and even though other events came, we considered it important to honour our promise to appear at the conference, even if it is for a brief period, because they have been expecting me to come.“

“This invitation is part of the positive developments we have been yearning for to build a bridge where Nigerians from different parts of the country reach out to each other and come together in the interest of the unity, the progress and the prosperity of our dear nation,” Sanusi said.

The Emir also apologised for the delay in visiting the Olubadan following his appointment and coronation, explaining that certain circumstances had prevented him from attending earlier.

He congratulated Ladoja on his ascension to the revered throne of his forebears and prayed for divine protection, a long and peaceful reign, as well as prosperity for Ibadanland and Nigeria.

“It is only natural, coming to your kingdom, that I would pay this courtesy call. You do not come to a man’s house and just enter and leave without seeing him.“

“This visit is belated because I should have come after the appointment and the coronation, but as Your Majesty is aware, certain circumstances prevented me from attending.“

“But Alhamdulillah that we are here; I take this opportunity to congratulate you on your ascension to this revered throne of your forebears, to pray to Allah to guard and protect you, to make your reign long, and to give peace and prosperity to Ibadan and to Nigeria as a whole,” he said.

Reflecting on the historical relationship between Kano and Ibadan, Sanusi recalled his longstanding connections with the ancient city dating back to his days at First Bank, his association with the late Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Alhaji Abdulazeez Arisekola Alao, and his subsequent tenure as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

He said Ibadan had remained a familiar destination to him over the years, adding that he had maintained close relationships with several indigenes of the city.

Sanusi expressed his readiness to host the Olubadan in Kano, saying such reciprocal engagements would further strengthen the longstanding bonds between the two communities and promote greater understanding among Nigerians from different regions.

“I’m sure the community will remember that I’m a regular visitor from my days as Governor of Central Bank and as Emir, and I have maintained close ties with many of the sons of Ibadan.“

“In fact, even before Central Bank, because of our relationship with First Bank and with Aare Arisekola, Ibadan was always a second town for us.“

“I look forward to receiving you in Kano very soon, and to continuing with the strong relations and bonds between the people of Kano and the people of Ibadan,” he added.

Responding, the Olubadan identified political interference in traditional institutions as a major concern, calling for deliberate measures to insulate traditional rulers from partisan politics and arbitrary political decisions capable of destabilising established traditional structures.

Ladoja warned that political actors who interfere in traditional institutions often take decisions without fully appreciating their historical significance and the far-reaching consequences for the communities concerned.

He specifically expressed concern over developments surrounding the Kano Emirate, insisting that an institution with more than 1,000 years of history should not be subjected to arbitrary fragmentation.

The Olubadan urged those involved in the controversy to allow reason to prevail, expressing hope that peace and the historical integrity of the Kano Emirate would be restored.

“We have a lot in common. And we have to find a way of insulating the position of the traditional rulers from partisan politics, failure of which they continue to take decisions whose consequences they don’t even understand.“

“From history, we know that Kano has been there for more than 1,000 years. And for somebody to wake up and say he is going to break it doesn’t seem to be reasonable. We pray that reason will prevail in the Kano Emirate to restore what we used to know Kano for,” Ladoja said.

Recalling the Maitatsine crisis, which originated in Kano, the Olubadan stressed the need to sustain peace in the ancient city, describing it as a major commercial centre whose stability has implications for the wider northern region and the country.

He noted that Kano and Ibadan were widely regarded as two of Nigeria’s most accommodating cities, adding that Kano remained a major convergence point for Hausa- and Fulani-speaking communities.

According to him, Kano’s importance as a commercial hub extends beyond Nigeria, making peace and stability in the city a matter of national importance.

“What is happening today is historic. Historic in the sense that people say that two towns in Nigeria are very accommodating: Kano and Ibadan.“

“Kano is the convergence of all the Hausa-speaking people and Fulani-speaking people that I know. It is a commercial capital, not just of Nigeria, but of that entire area, and it still remains a commercial capital, so we need peace there,” he stated.

Ladoja also commended Sanusi for leaving his influential position as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria to ascend the throne of his ancestors, describing the decision as a reflection of his character, convictions and commitment to traditional service.

He observed that the CBN Governor occupied a strategic position in the management of Nigeria’s economy, noting that Sanusi’s decision to relinquish the office for the Kano throne demonstrated the importance he attached to his traditional heritage.

The Olubadan further recalled admiring the Emir’s spiritual devotion during their encounters in Medina while performing Umrah, saying Sanusi remained committed to prayer even when he occupied the country’s foremost banking position.

“Anybody who believes in God knows that you worked and you merit the position of the Emir of Kano. You decided to quit the Central Bank to go and become Emir.“

“Whoever is heading the Central Bank is virtually heading Nigeria’s economy, so to have left that office to become the Emir of Kano shows who you are. I used to admire him any time I went to Umrah; even as the Central Bank Governor, he was always on the same spot in Medina for hours praying,” Ladoja said.

The Olubadan, who disclosed that he was still in the first year of his reign, also reflected on the distinctive traditional succession system in Ibadanland, explaining that the city operates a republican arrangement without a clearly defined ruling house.

He said the emergence of an Olubadan followed a lengthy progression through the traditional chieftaincy hierarchy, requiring aspirants to climb 22 or 23 successive stages before attaining the throne.

Ladoja disclosed that his journey towards becoming Olubadan began in 1993 and lasted 32 years, expressing gratitude to Almighty Allah for making his ascension to the revered stool possible.

“Ibadan, as you know it, is republican. There is no defined ruling house, and it is only the Almighty Allah that crowns the Olubadan of Ibadanland because you have to climb 22 or 23 ladders before you become the Olubadan.“

“I started my journey in 1993; that is a journey of 32 years. For that, I thank God that I am the Olubadan today. I now want to make another promise again to the Emir that I will come to Kano very, very soon,” he said.

The Olubadan also pledged to reciprocate the Emir’s visit by travelling to Kano, while recalling his longstanding friendship with a Kano elder, Yusuf Garba Ali, which dates back to 1972.