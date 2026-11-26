The Lagos State Government has dismissed rumours of a postponement of the November monthly environmental sanitation exercise, confirming that it will hold across the state on Saturday, November 28, 2026.

The exercise is scheduled to take place between 6:30am and 8:30am and will be monitored by government officials across various local government areas and local council development areas.

The state government made the clarification on Thursday in a statement signed by Kunle Adeshina, Director of Public Affairs, Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources.

The statement quoted the Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services, Dr Gaji Omobolaji Tajudeen, as saying there was no basis for postponing the exercise.

“There is no basis to cancel the monthly exercise which has become a rallying point for everyone to stay back and clean their neighbourhood,” Tajudeen said.

He added that the November edition would be monitored across the state, as had become a tradition.

According to the statement, the First Lady of Lagos State, Dr Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, will lead a team of government officials to monitor the exercise in Eti-Osa Local Government Area.

Similarly, another team led by the Head of Service, Mr Olabode Agoro, will monitor activities in Coker-Aguda Local Council Development Area.

Explaining the timing of the exercise, Tajudeen said the 6:30am to 8:30am schedule would allow residents to participate in the clean-up without disrupting other activities.

He said the timeframe “gives enough room for any form of civic exercise to still be undertaken after the clean-up.”

The permanent secretary urged Lagos residents to remain in their neighbourhoods and participate actively in the exercise.

He also called on transport unions to use the opportunity to clean their parks and garages before resuming passenger operations at 8:30am.

The state government reiterated its call for collective participation in maintaining environmental cleanliness across Lagos State.

Vanguard News