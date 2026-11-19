By Femi Bolaji

Former Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, has described the late former President Muhammadu Buhari as a leader whose commitment to truth, integrity and discipline shaped his approach to national development.

Sambo stated this in a message to newsmen while commenting on the public presentation of Muhammadu Buhari: The Authorised Biography, authored by Udo Yakubu.

He described the publication as a laudable initiative that documents Buhari’s life, leadership and contributions to national development.

According to him, “President Buhari took a path of truth, integrity and discipline to build a great Nigeria.

“The three-volume biography is an important historical intervention that will enable present and future generations to appreciate the late President’s place in Nigeria’s history.”

Sambo said the Buhari administration represented an important chapter in Nigeria’s democratic and developmental journey, adding that its policies, institutional foundations and national direction remained relevant to the country’s continuing development.

He noted that the three-volume biography, comprising Buhari the Phenomenon, Buhari the Presidency and Buhari the Reckoning, chronicles the late President’s life, political journey, administration and historical significance.

The ceremony was chaired by former President of Niger Republic, Mahamadou Issoufou, while the steering committee was led by former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

The formal unveiling was performed by former President Goodluck Jonathan, who was represented at the event by former Senate President, Senator Pius Anyim.