Rwandan author urges readers to turn knowledge into wisdom

Rwandan author, entrepreneur and cultural advocate, Lisa Munezero, has said self-awareness, resilience, discipline and purposeful action can influence the direction of people’s lives, saying individuals must look beyond conventional definitions of success.

Munezero also warned that qualifications, ambition and access to opportunities alone do not guarantee fulfilment.

The author stated this in the book: ‘The Well of Knowing: 8 Lessons of Becoming,’ set to be unveiled at a public presentation on November 14, 2026, at 1:00 p.m., at Four Points by Sheraton, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria. Attendance is by invitation.

The publication introduces eight interconnected lessons exploring the relationship between knowledge, personal development, purposeful living and the decisions that shape individual achievement. Its central proposition is that what people do with what they know shapes the opportunities they create and the people they become.

Drawing on entrepreneurial experiences, personal reflections and practical wisdom, Munezero invites readers to look beyond conventional definitions of success and consider how self-awareness, resilience, discipline and purposeful action can influence the direction of their lives.

The Well of Knowing asks how individuals discover purpose, learn from rejection and failure, turn ideas into opportunities, and transform acquired knowledge into wisdom, influence and lasting contributions to society.

Addressing students, aspiring entrepreneurs, professionals and emerging leaders, the book presents personal development as an ongoing journey. It also explores mentorship, relationships and responsible leadership as ways in which individual growth can benefit communities and future generations.

In his foreword, teacher, poet, dramatist and founder of Step Out Creatives Publications in the United Kingdom, Dr Isi Agboaye, highlights the book’s emphasis on purpose and action and draws a comparison with Norman Vincent Peale’s The Power of Positive Thinking.

Senior banking professional and author of Threads of Love and Duty, Aderonke Adeyinka, recommends the publication to aspiring entrepreneurs and readers interested in personal growth, recognizing its attention to resilience and lifelong learning.

Kenyan literary journalist, blogger and podcaster, James Murua, commends its treatment of mentorship, community relationships and intergenerational knowledge-sharing.