Russia’s Ambassador to US, Alexander Darchiev, dies at 66

Russia’s Ambassador to the United States, Alexander Darchiev, has died suddenly at the age of 66, barely 18 months after assuming the diplomatic position.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry announced his death on Wednesday but gave no details about the circumstances.

In a tribute, the ministry described Darchiev as an “outstanding diplomat, an experienced leader and a kind colleague”.

He was appointed ambassador to the United States in March 2025, shortly after President Donald Trump returned to power.

Before his appointment, Darchiev served as Russia’s ambassador to Canada from 2021 to 2024.

A specialist in Russia-US relations, he also headed the Foreign Ministry’s North America Department between 2014 and 2020.

His appointment to Washington came amid strained relations between Russia and Western countries over Moscow’s military offensive in Ukraine.

In 2022, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Darchiev described the military action as a “necessary measure”.

His death was announced by the Russian Foreign Ministry, which did not disclose further information.

AFP