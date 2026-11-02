Ronaldo, Messi, Kane make 2026 FIFPRO Men’s World XI [Full List]

Photo Credit: FIFPRO/X
By Ayobami Okerinde
Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Harry Kane have been named in the 2026 FIFPRO Men’s World XI, alongside several other leading footballers recognised for their performances during the year.
Kane’s nomination comes days after he won the 2026 Ballon d’Or, becoming the first Englishman to claim the prestigious individual award since Michael Owen in 2001.
The star-studded selection also features Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham, Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Achraf Hakimi and Thiabut Courtois.
The selection considers players’ performances between August 4, 2025, and July 19, 2026, with nominees required to have made at least 30 appearances at domestic top-flight or senior international level.
The World XI is determined through votes cast by professional footballers, who select their preferred goalkeeper, defenders, midfielders and forwards, with the final team comprising 11 players.
The 2026 FIFPRO Men’s World 11 will be revealed on Monday, November 9.
FULL list
Goalkeepers
- Thibaut Courtois
- Emiliano Martinez
- David Raya
Defenders
- Pau Cubarsi
- Marc Cucurella
- Virgil van Dijk
- Gabriel
- Achraf Hakimi
- Nuno Mendes
- William Saliba
- Dayot Upamecano
Midfielders
- Jude Bellingham
- Bruno Fernandes
- Enzo Fernandez
- Pedri
- Declan Rice
- Rodri
- Vitinha
Forwards
- Erling Haaland
- Harry Kane
- Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
- Kylian Mbappe
- Lionel Messi
- Michael Olise
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- Lamine Yamal
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