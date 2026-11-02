Ronaldo, Messi, Kane make 2026 FIFPRO Men’s World XI [Full List]

Photo Credit: FIFPRO/X

By Ayobami Okerinde

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Harry Kane have been named in the 2026 FIFPRO Men’s World XI, alongside several other leading footballers recognised for their performances during the year.

Kane’s nomination comes days after he won the 2026 Ballon d’Or, becoming the first Englishman to claim the prestigious individual award since Michael Owen in 2001.

The star-studded selection also features Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham, Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Achraf Hakimi and Thiabut Courtois.

The selection considers players’ performances between August 4, 2025, and July 19, 2026, with nominees required to have made at least 30 appearances at domestic top-flight or senior international level.

The World XI is determined through votes cast by professional footballers, who select their preferred goalkeeper, defenders, midfielders and forwards, with the final team comprising 11 players.

The 2026 FIFPRO Men’s World 11 will be revealed on Monday, November 9.

FULL list

Goalkeepers

Thibaut Courtois

Emiliano Martinez

David Raya

Defenders

Pau Cubarsi

Marc Cucurella

Virgil van Dijk

Gabriel

Achraf Hakimi

Nuno Mendes

William Saliba

Dayot Upamecano

Midfielders

Jude Bellingham

Bruno Fernandes

Enzo Fernandez

Pedri

Declan Rice

Rodri

Vitinha

Forwards