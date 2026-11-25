Ronaldo

Pep Guardiola has called on the Portuguese Football Federation to give Cristiano Ronaldo a fitting farewell from the national team, saying the forward deserves to end his international career with the recognition of his country.

The former Manchester City manager made the appeal during an interview with former Brazilian footballer Romário on Tuesday, following Ronaldo’s announcement of his retirement from international football earlier this month.

“Cristiano Ronaldo shouldn’t leave the Portuguese national team in this manner. They can’t let him go like this,” Guardiola said.

“Both sides need to make an effort to guarantee a fitting farewell. He’s been an incredibly important figure, not only for himself and Portugal, but for future generations of Portuguese players.”

He added that Ronaldo’s achievements deserved to be celebrated rather than overshadowed by a disagreement with members of the national team.

“An entire career shouldn’t be judged based on a month or two, or because of a disagreement or misunderstanding with one or two individuals,” he said.

“There are exceptional players, and Cristiano Ronaldo is one of them; therefore, this situation must be rectified.”

Guardiola also called for a celebration in which Ronaldo would feel appreciated by Portuguese supporters, urging both parties to put their differences behind them.

“There should be a celebration where he feels the love of his countrymen, and he, in turn, must also take the initiative and say: Let’s turn the page on the past,” he added.

The disagreement between Ronaldo and Jesus came to public attention on September 30, when the forward left Portugal’s training camp in Copenhagen ahead of their Nations League fixture against Denmark.

Ronaldo had been an unused substitute in Portugal’s 2-1 victory over Norway on September 27, despite warming up for about 30 minutes during the match.

Jesus later admitted that Ronaldo was unhappy with his decision not to introduce him, while the forward subsequently accused the coach of breaking his word over an agreement concerning his playing time and the explanation of his omission.

Ronaldo also apologised for his conduct following the incident but said he remained available for Portugal after serving any punishment imposed by the football authorities.

However, on November 5, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner announced his retirement from international football, bringing an end to a 23-year career with the national team.

In his announcement, Ronaldo said it was time to hand back Portugal’s iconic No. 7 shirt, adding that the decision was not easy because it involved both his head and his heart.

He finished his international career with 234 appearances and 146 goals, making him the most-capped player and highest goalscorer in men’s international football.

Following his retirement, the Portuguese Football Federation redesigned the national team’s No. 7 shirt in tribute to the forward.