The road.

• Agwarive urges Oborevwori to press NDDC or take over project

By Ochuko Akuopha

AGBARHA-OTOR—For the people of Eriemu oil field, Agbarha-Otor, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, the road to a better life was supposed to be paved with asphalt. Instead, it is a treacherous, marshy track of broken dreams.

In a region that pumps the black gold that fuels the nation, the communities of Owevwe, Otokutu, Opherin, Saniko, Gana, Agbaide, and Ughere are drowning in a sea of neglect. They are the hosts of two Oil Mining Leases (OMLs 26 and 30), home to over 30 oil wells, a flow station, a Nigerian Gas Company plant, and the biggest manifold in West Africa.

Yet, for over a decade, the residents have been held hostage by a single, glaring failure: an 11-kilometre stretch of road that was supposed to connect them to the world, but which now only connects them to frustration.

A promise turned mirage

The year was 2010. After years of agitation, the Niger-Delta Development Commission, NDDC finally awarded a contract to construct the road. The residents were overjoyed. Here, finally, was the promise of relief, a smooth drive to the Ughelli-Asaba expressway, a lifeline for their businesses, and a path for their children to get to school safely. But that hope was a mirage.

No sooner had the contractor mobilised to the site than the equipment was withdrawn. The reason, allegedly, was a familiar one: a lack of funds from the interventionist agency. Sixteen years later, the road remains an abandoned scar on the landscape.

The stretch that was meant to connect Otokutu community to the expressway, and Saniko to Emevor-Agbarha Road, is now a daily obstacle course of potholes and despair.

“You wake up every day and see the same abandoned road,” laments Comrade Pender Agwarive, a man whose title, Chairman, Board of Trustees, PIA OML 30 Uherevie Host Community Development Trust, belies the powerlessness he feels.

“The road was expected to bring relief and improve our socio-economic lives. Instead, it has left our people disappointed and frustrated.”

Agwarive, who is also the HOSTCOM Chairman for the Urhobo Ethnic Nationality in Delta Central, has been a firsthand witness to the saga, recalling the initial excitement, the contractor’s arrival, and then the slow, painful demobilisation.

“The community noticed the contractor was gradually leaving.We tried to persuade him to return. We held peaceful protests at the NDDC headquarters in Port Harcourt.

“We were told the contract was re-awarded to a new company. Their representatives even came to introduce themselves. They never returned. The road has remained abandoned up till now,” he lamented.

A matter of life and death

For the people, the consequences are not just an inconvenience; they are a matter of life and death. The Owevwe-Otokutu axis has become a notorious hunting ground for kidnappers and armed robbers, preying on travellers forced to navigate the crumbling, isolated road.

“The abandonment has caused us a lot of pain and hardship. It has exposed our people to serious security threats.

“We host the oil facilities that generate Nigeria’s wealth, yet we cannot boast of a motorable road. It is a painful irony,” Mr. Newworld Ehwre, President- General of Owevwe Community,” told NDV.

“The story of this road is a microcosm of the broken promise of the Niger-Delta, a region where immense wealth coexists with abject poverty, and where communities are expected to swallow the bitter pill of neglect while their resources are carted away,” a resident who pleaded anonymity said.

Appeal to Gov Oborevwori

Now, the community leaders are making a desperate plea to the Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori. They are asking him to intervene, to prevail on the NDDC, or, in a last-ditch effort, to have the state government take over the project.

“We are appealing to the Governor to come to our rescue. We want to see a road. We want to see progress,” Agwarive said.

Vanguard News