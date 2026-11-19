By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has reported a 13.8 per cent reduction in road traffic crashes across Nigeria in the third quarter of 2026, with fatalities dropping from 1,077 in the corresponding period of 2025 to 941.

The Corps also recorded a decline in the number of people injured, from 6,856 to 5,864, representing a 14.5 per cent reduction.

The figures were disclosed in a statement on Thursday by the Corps Public Education Officer, Osondu Ohaeri, following the end-of-year strategy session with commanding officers at the FRSC headquarters in Abuja.

According to the statement, 2,098 road traffic crashes were recorded between July and September 2026, compared with 2,434 in the corresponding period of 2025.

The reduction of 336 crashes exceeded the Corps’ 10 per cent reduction target.

Similarly, the number of people injured dropped by 992, while fatalities declined by 136, representing a 12.6 per cent reduction.

The statement said, “A comparative assessment of the two periods shows that road traffic crashes declined from 2,434 in Q3 2025 to 2,098 in Q3 2026, representing 336 fewer crashes.

“Road traffic injuries also dropped significantly from 6,856 to 5,864, a reduction of 992, while recorded fatalities decreased from 1,077 to 941, representing 136 fewer deaths.”

The Corps attributed the improvement to enhanced patrol operations, crash prevention measures, public education and enforcement of traffic laws.

Ahead of the 2026 festive season, the Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, directed commanding officers nationwide to intensify patrol operations along high-risk routes, improve traffic management and strengthen collaboration with other security and emergency response agencies.

He also ordered the strategic deployment of ambulances, rescue teams and tow trucks, while directing commands to sustain public awareness campaigns on safe driving.

“As the nation approaches the 2026 festive season, the Corps Marshal has directed Commanding Officers across the country to translate the gains recorded into more effective highway operations, with particular attention to strategic patrol deployment along high-risk corridors, improved traffic management, stronger collaboration with sister agencies, strategic positioning of ambulances, rescue teams and tow trucks, and sustained public enlightenment,” the statement added.

Mohammed also urged commanding officers to strengthen supervision, prioritise personnel welfare and enforce discipline, warning that the Corps would maintain zero tolerance for extortion, negligence and abuse of authority.

In his remarks, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, said the figures reflected progress made under the reforms introduced by the Corps Marshal, particularly the increased emphasis on technology and operational intelligence.

Akume charged FRSC commanders to ensure that Nigerians travelling during the Christmas and New Year celebrations enjoyed safer highways, smoother traffic flow and prompt emergency response.

He, however, warned that increased vehicular movement during the festive period could heighten the risk of road crashes.

He specifically directed the Corps to focus on addressing speeding, dangerous overtaking, overloading, impaired driving and driver fatigue.

The SGF urged zonal and sector commanders to develop practical operational plans for the festive season, with clear deployment arrangements, stronger coordination with relevant agencies and measurable performance targets.

“Ultimately, our success must be reflected in fewer crashes and fatalities, improved traffic flow, effective emergency response and greater public confidence,” he said.

Akume also called on the Corps to undertake a comprehensive review of its annual performance, address identified shortcomings and sustain investments in personnel training and digital systems.

He stressed the need for transparency and accountability in the management of public resources, warning that preventable crashes and unprofessional conduct could undermine public confidence in the Corps.

The SGF assured the FRSC of continued Federal Government support towards improving road safety, urging officers to demonstrate professionalism and deliver measurable results.

Akume also commissioned the upgraded Operations Monitoring and Control Centre at the FRSC headquarters.

The Corps said the facility would strengthen its capacity to monitor patrol operations, coordinate emergency responses and securely store and retrieve evidence of traffic offences.