By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, has warned officers of the command against actions that are capable of compromising the credibility of the forthcoming general elections.

Adepuju gave the warning while decorating some officers of the command who were recently promoted to new ranks.

According to statement in Port Harcourt by the Public Relations Officer of the Command, Blessing Agabe, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, the commissioner charged police personnel to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, discipline, integrity and accountability in the discharge of their duties.

The CP congratulated the beneficiaries on their well-deserved elevation in rank, urging them to see their promotion as a call to greater responsibility, dedication and improved service delivery.

He emphasised the need for officers to remain professional, disciplined and respectful in their dealings with members of the public, noting that promotion comes with increased expectations and a greater responsibility to the Force and the nation.

However, speaking on the forthcoming election, Adepoju charged officers to remain proactive, intelligence-driven and vigilant in identifying and responding promptly to potential security threats.

He stressed the importance of maintaining political neutrality, impartiality and strict adherence to the rule of law, warning against any conduct capable of compromising the credibility of the electoral process.

Adepoju further enjoined personnel to ensure adequate security, prevent electoral violence, maintain public order and protect lives and property before, during and after the election.

He also urged officers to discharge their responsibilities without fear or favour, while respecting the fundamental rights of all citizens, even as he encouraged the newly promoted officers to justify their elevation through exemplary conduct, commitment to duty and unwavering loyalty to the ideals of the Nigeria Police Force.

Adepoju reaffirmed the command’s commitment to providing a safe and secure environment for all residents of Rivers State and ensuring a peaceful electoral process.