Rivers chose Tinubu, says Wike

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Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, said the people of Rivers State have chosen President Bola Tinubu as their candidate in the January 2027 presidential election.

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Wike said this on Saturday while welcoming Tinubu and his delegation to the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt for the president’s campaign rally. He is the coordinator of the presidential campaign council in the state.

Wike said: “Your Excellency, this is Rivers State’s rally. We did not mobilise anybody from any other state. You can see with your eyes that the people of Rivers State have already concluded and agreed that on January 16, they will vote for you.

“Since the inception of democracy in 1999, Rivers people have never had it this way. We have no less than 47 political appointments from Mr President.

“So, who is our brother? Our brother is Bola Ahmed Tinubu because he has identified with the people of Rivers state.

He described President Tinubu as a political ally of Rivers people, saying the president had demonstrated his commitment to the state through federal projects and political appointments.

Also, Wike took a swipe at Rotimi Amaechi’s projects.

He questioned the outcome of an alleged fumigation exercise in Rivers, saying it had failed to eliminate mosquitoes.

“All we are saying to the vice-presidential candidate is, please, come and give an account of how you fumigated Rivers state. You fumigated Rivers state so that there would be no mosquitoes.

“Have mosquitoes gone? Are mosquitoes not biting you?”

He recalled Amaechi’s role as director-general of the presidential campaigns of former President Muhammadu Buhari. Wike said the then APC candidate failed to secure up to 15 percent of the votes in Rivers state in the 2015 and 2019 presidential elections.

Vanguard News