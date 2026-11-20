By Daniel Abia, P/Harcourt

Ahead of the 2027 governorship election in Rivers State, governorship candidate, Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has appointed a former Commissioner for Information and Communications under the administration of former Governor Nyesom Wike, Dr Austin Tam-George, as Director of Strategy and Public Policy of his campaign council.

The appointment was announced in a statement issued on Friday in Port Harcourt by Sotonye Ijuye-Dagogo, Directorate of Media and Publicity, Dumo Lulu-Briggs Governorship Campaign Council.

The campaign council said the appointment underscored its commitment to intellectual depth, strategic planning, policy innovation, implementation and effective public engagement as it pursued its vision for a more prosperous, inclusive and economically transformed Rivers State.

It described Tam-George as bringing a combination of academic distinction, public-sector experience, international exposure and professional expertise in strategic communications, governance and public policy to the campaign.

Tam-George holds a PhD from the University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa, and is an alumnus of the Senior Executive Fellows programme at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government, where he studied leadership and public policy.

He was also an Andrew W. Mellon Postdoctoral Research Fellow at the University of Cape Town, South Africa, and received executive education at IESE Business School, University of Navarra, Spain.

The statement said he is a member of the Harvard Business Review Advisory Council, an invitation-only research community of business professionals.

His professional experience spans academia, government, international development, corporate affairs and strategic advisory services. He has taught at institutions including the University of Cape Town and Pan-Atlantic University.

The campaign council also highlighted his engagements with international institutions, including UNESCO and the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD), particularly in governance, education, youth development and institutional capacity building.

It recalled his tenure as Commissioner for Information and Communications in Rivers State, during which it said he demonstrated professional management of public communication and commitment to the state’s development.

According to the statement, Tam-George will provide strategic leadership in coordinating the campaign’s strategy, public policy framework and communications architecture.

Commenting on the appointment, Lulu-Briggs said he remained committed to assembling a team of accomplished professionals and experienced individuals capable of contributing to the restructuring of governance and development in Rivers State.

“I am delighted to welcome Dr Austin Tam-George to our team as we continue to hold robust conversations on our agenda for Rivers State,” he said.